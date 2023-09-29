Set back by a red card and injuries, the De Anza men’s soccer team tied 0-0 with West Valley College.

The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
1
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 77 Views

2
Zoom ‘sex clubs’ may be the responsible way to stay sexually active while single during the pandemic

Zoom ‘sex clubs’ may be the responsible way to stay sexually active while single during the pandemic | 74 Views

3
Evergreen Valley High School students perform a traditional lion dance on Sept. 30 at Yerba Buena High School, San Jose.

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose | 70 Views

4
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.

Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor | 55 Views

5
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity | 47 Views

La Voz ad
La Voz News breaks its record with 27 awards from journalism conference
Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor

Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor

October 5, 2023

De Anza budget cuts and DASG’s role in supporting the school

De Anza budget cuts and DASG’s role in supporting the school

June 29, 2023

FHDA community shares concerns about college safety

FHDA community shares concerns about college safety

June 25, 2023

View All
Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city
San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

October 10, 2023

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose

October 9, 2023

New adventures at UCLA

New adventures at UCLA

July 1, 2023

View All
Double-sided printing should be cheaper
Opinion: Give athletes a voice and bring back Coach Mattis

Opinion: Give athletes a voice and bring back Coach Mattis

July 1, 2023

Ghost students create rigged system for community colleges

Ghost students create rigged system for community colleges

June 27, 2023

Rising costs of textbooks weigh students down

Rising costs of textbooks weigh students down

June 12, 2023

View All
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ breaks away from traditional Spider-Man movies
Five alternate boba shops and cafes to study near De Anza

Five alternate boba shops and cafes to study near De Anza

October 14, 2023

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

October 10, 2023

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose

October 9, 2023

View All
1
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 77 Views

2
Zoom ‘sex clubs’ may be the responsible way to stay sexually active while single during the pandemic

Zoom ‘sex clubs’ may be the responsible way to stay sexually active while single during the pandemic | 74 Views

3
Evergreen Valley High School students perform a traditional lion dance on Sept. 30 at Yerba Buena High School, San Jose.

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose | 70 Views

4
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.

Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor | 55 Views

5
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity | 47 Views

Advertisement

Set back by a red card and injuries, the De Anza men’s soccer team tied 0-0 with West Valley College.

Ann Penalosa, Sports Editor
September 29, 2023
Midfielder+Ezrah+Cerralde%2C+18%2C+intercepts+the+ball+and+defends+it+from+a+West+Valley+player%2C+preparing+to+pass+it+downfield.
Ann Penalosa
Midfielder Ezrah Cerralde, 18, intercepts the ball and defends it from a West Valley player, preparing to pass it downfield.

The De Anza College Men’s Soccer team tied 0-0 with West Valley College in a tight match on Tuesday, Sept. 26, leaving the Mountain Lions with a 2-4-1 record according to the De Anza Athletics Department.

The crowd was bubbling from excitement with students, friends and family from both schools at the rivalry game. Neither side of the crowd got their chance to cheer for a goal, but were nevertheless rooting in support for their teams.

Forward Bernard Vareskic, 19, contests a header under pressure from a West Valley player.
(Ann Penalosa)

Left midfielder Izaiah Anaya, 18, said that he is proud the team managed to pull off their first shutout of the season, meaning that they stopped West Valley from scoring against them at all, but still believes they have more to work on.

“I’m feeling good,” Anaya said after the game. “The result wasn’t what we’re looking for, but it’s a team effort. It’s just got to be better from all of us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Forward Sigi Valencia, 21, said that he wasn’t satisfied with a shutout, and that the team could be better-coordinated.

“It was a rivalry game. At home. We had a good crowd coming out too,” Valencia said. “We’re a good team, we just need to take a few steps towards being a great team and results like these keep us just being good.”

The Mountain Lions had to play against West Valley with one of their starting players out on a suspension,

who will be back by their next game. De Anza assistant coach Roheet Sen said that the red card suspension, alongside the team’s overall health in general, helps to explain their performance but doesn’t justify their results.

“I know (a shutout) is something to be happy about, but it’s not always the scoreline that we should worry about for our overall performance, Sen said. “For any team, when you don’t play your best game you’ll get frustrated; we just want to move in the right direction” 

Aside from the red card suspension, head coach Rusty Johnson also points out foul avoidance and injuries to the team after the game.These are the things that the team needs to improve because the suspension and injured players affected this game.

Forward Sigi Valencia, 21, presses forward with a West Valley player on his tail as he rushes to the goal.
(Ann Penalosa)

“It made a big difference in how we wanted to start the game and how our players were,” Johnson said. “We have to start with new players and go into our bench a little bit deeper. Some of these guys are just a little bit more fragile than others, and some of our more robust players that can last a lot longer are getting into yellow card trouble.”

Going into their next game on Sept. 29, Johnson said that he wants the team to work on the team’s energy, as well as playing for possession of the ball.

“We struggled to get a lot of continuity, controlling the game and controlling the ball,” Johnson said. “I thought West Valley did a good job by throwing some energy at the game and causing us to struggle a bit. It’s difficult — our best chances were on scrappy chances.”

The Mountain Lions will play their next game against Chabot College at home on Sept. 29 at 1:30 p.m.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.
Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor
The track and field team and coaches at a meet on May 1.
Opinion: Give athletes a voice and bring back Coach Mattis
Brianna Nunn (center) stands with teammates at the track and field Coast Conference Championship at Hartnell College on April 29. Individuals from the team taped over “De Anza” on their jerseys in protest of the athletics department’s lack of support and communication after Head Coach Nick Mattis was placed on administrative leave.
Absence of head coach leaves track and field program ‘screwed’
Academic and athletic achievement awards ceremony
Academic and athletic achievement awards ceremony
Antoine Moret, 19, aerospace engineering major, hurdling during the 3,000 meter steeplechase event at the Wildcat Cup meet on March 18.
Track and field season recap: Hurdles on and off the track
DA Voices: Who do you have winning the NBA championship?
DA Voices: Who do you have winning the NBA championship?
About the Contributor
Ann Penalosa, Sports Editor
Ann Penalosa (xe/she/they), 18, is a first year journalism major at De Anza College; xe's excited to be at La Voz and aims to use her platform as a vector for progress, a source of information, and a megaphone for marginalized voices. Xer passion for photojournalism dates back to high school, but in their spare time you can catch xem producing music, reading up on political theory, or chugging a two-liter bottle of diet Mountain Dew.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest