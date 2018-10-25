De Anza men’s soccer win 6-1 against Gavilan college

De Anza’s men’s soccer team destroy Gavilan College 6-1 at the Oct. 19 game.

The Dons continued their winning momentum strolling through their win over Gavilan College. Gavilan came into the match with a huge disadvantage before any ball was kicked, as their team only comprised of 9 starting players.

However, the Dons were in no mood for sympathy as they started the game testing Gavilan’s keeper with shots. It did not take long to finally break the deadlock, as a through ball was converted easily through the Gavilan keeper’s legs halfway through the first half.

Gavilan showed remarkable spirit after conceding, as they stepped up their movement and pressing. However, two quick fire goals that followed from De Anza ensured there was no competition.

It was much of the same in the second half, as the Dons once again set the tempo of the game with majority of the possession. Two beautiful headers midway through the second half meant Gavilan’s beautiful strike from outside of the box in the closing stages was merely a consolation.

Despite the result, Dons Coach Rusty Johnson was adamant there was still room for improvement. “We still need to press better and show more energy but this was a good game for our team to gel together,” said Johnson. “The most important thing is we come out of every match unscathed so we are fit and firing for the playoffs.”