De Anza stands strong as social hubs fall

The Hinson Campus Center buzzes with life and energy during the school year. Students gather here to socialize, eat, study and even play video games together. More commonly known by students as the cafeteria, this is, without a doubt, De Anza’s social hub.

The Campus Center, as a social hub, represents something known as a third space. Third spaces are non-work and non-home locations to socialize, that don’t require a purchase or payment to access, as defined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his book “The Great Good Place.”

Third spaces aren’t just enjoyable, but can offer real world benefits to our wellbeing. According to Psychology Today socializing can improve mental and physical health and can even lower the risk of dementia.

Traditionally these spaces have often been represented by malls, public libraries, coffee and tea shops. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic, these spaces were shuttered for an extended time, many never recovering.

Despite this decline, De Anza’s campus stands as a hub of social activity, keeping third spaces alive in a post-pandemic world.

According to Capitol One Shopping research up to 87% of malls are projected to close within the next 10 years, and there was an annual decline of 16.7% of malls between 2017 and 2022.

With the accelerating death of these social hotspots, we are rapidly losing third spaces in public life.

De Anza’s campus is a holdout for third places, offering social spaces and services that students can access for free.

The cafeteria within the larger Hinson Campus Center is an example of these social spaces.

With indoor and outdoor seating, electrical outlets and Wi-Fi access, it draws students with the offer of a convenient place to socialize and study regardless of season or weather.

Campus Center food institutions De Anza Dining and Power-Up Coffee, while not free services, offer refreshing fuel for students to enjoy between classes and while they socialize.

The library also offers a very different third space for students: a quiet study environment for collaborative work. Offering study rooms, information resources, as well as laptops and tablets students can borrow for up to a quarter, the library stands as a crucial third space at De Anza.

Next to the library, The Pride Center offers a more eclectic, community focused space for LGBTQ+ students.

With student created art adorning the walls and whiteboard, weekly events and queer health focused guides and information available, the Pride Center offers a buzzing safe space for community building and fostering queer joy.

De Anza’s third spaces rely on us to survive, without people socializing and spending time in them, our social hubs risk falling into disrepair and closing like malls and libraries nationwide.

Using these spaces is the first and last line of defense to keep them alive and is something anyone and everyone can do to give back, and support these spaces that support us.