Much like how the Foothill-De Anza district has finally established Juneteenth as a district-wide holiday, I believe that the district should also observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day has been observed by cities, counties and districts across the nation as early as 1990, with occasional variations in name. The holiday has often been celebrated at the same time as Columbus Day to counter the glorification of colonialism and bring light to the horrors waged against America’s Indigenous people.

From racist caricaturizations and the sugarcoating of the atrocities that Indigenous peoples were victims of, America’s education is often incomplete and inaccurate. Even with a host of classes centered around Indigenous peoples’ history and culture at colleges, these opportunities are only optional.

Community members have already been exposed to appropriated and dissected parts of Indigenous cultures, such as dreamcatchers, so why not formally establish a time for people to actively learn about the diverse Indigenous cultures of the United States? Observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day will give our community the time and space to learn more.

I do understand that some may be concerned that such a holiday being implemented might only be to award the district brownie points for inclusion while not doing anything else to legitimately uplift and elevate Indigenous voices in the district.

I agree that the district could be doing more for Indigenous people, especially as one of the most underrepresented and oftentimes smallest ethnic populations in the district. However, by implementing Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it will be one step in the right direction.

Observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day emphasizes that Indigenous people do have a place within the district. Hopefully with this, further events can be held at the colleges, elevating Indigenous voices, which have been held in the past.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a beautiful holiday that honors not only the indigenous peoples and cultures that live on, but the many people, cultures and languages that were unjustly stolen from them along the way.

I do not think the district should beat around the bush. Indigenous Peoples’ Day should be celebrated as an official district-wide holiday.