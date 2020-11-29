Kamala Harris offers hope to me as an Indian-American2 min read

U.S._Senate_Photographic_Studio-Renee_Bouchard, Wikimedia Commons

Vice president elect Kamala Harris sparks hope in me, and the Indian community.

Manveen Kaur Anand, Staff Writer
November 29, 2020

This November, Kamala Harris made history by being elected the first vice president woman of color. 

 Although I don’t support all of her views, as an Indian-American, witnessing her victory I thought would be impossible until at least 2050, is mind boggling.

As a child, I wanted to grow up and be the president, until I realized I have no representation in politics. The first person of color to ever get elected as president in America’s entire history was when I was 11.

On top of that, I didn’t have the traditional American look. I’m Indian, or more generally, Asian-American. I wore traditional clothing, ate food that wasn’t considered the norm, and never saw myself represented anywhere on television, unless it was to mock my race. 

I only ever saw White people being represented in the media, and then the occasional Black or Hispanic person was placed in for token diversity. 

I realized being a woman added on another barrier that would discount me from getting taken seriously, but even feeling discouraged, I still forced myself to push through doors and pursue a career in media and journalism.

But the amount of Asian-Americans that don’t pursue their dreams because they just don’t see them being possible is heartbreaking. 

Seeing Kamala Harris get elected into the second-highest office in the nation is a huge step in allowing women and people of color  to see an opportunity where they are represented.

“But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl, watching tonight, sees that this is a country of possibility,” said Harris, in her acceptance speech. “And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender. Our country has sent you a clear message: dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before.”

Personally, I’ve never felt as hopeful as now that I can make my dreams a reality. Harris may not be ideal in her actions, but it is undeniable that she is a trailblazer for representation.

