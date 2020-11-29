This November, Kamala Harris made history by being elected the first vice president woman of color.

Although I don’t support all of her views, as an Indian-American, witnessing her victory I thought would be impossible until at least 2050, is mind boggling.

As a child, I wanted to grow up and be the president, until I realized I have no representation in politics. The first person of color to ever get elected as president in America’s entire history was when I was 11.

On top of that, I didn’t have the traditional American look. I’m Indian, or more generally, Asian-American. I wore traditional clothing, ate food that wasn’t considered the norm, and never saw myself represented anywhere on television, unless it was to mock my race.

I only ever saw White people being represented in the media, and then the occasional Black or Hispanic person was placed in for token diversity.

I realized being a woman added on another barrier that would discount me from getting taken seriously, but even feeling discouraged, I still forced myself to push through doors and pursue a career in media and journalism.

But the amount of Asian-Americans that don’t pursue their dreams because they just don’t see them being possible is heartbreaking.

Seeing Kamala Harris get elected into the second-highest office in the nation is a huge step in allowing women and people of color to see an opportunity where they are represented.

“But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl, watching tonight, sees that this is a country of possibility,” said Harris, in her acceptance speech. “And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender. Our country has sent you a clear message: dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before.”

Personally, I’ve never felt as hopeful as now that I can make my dreams a reality. Harris may not be ideal in her actions, but it is undeniable that she is a trailblazer for representation.