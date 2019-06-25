DA Voices: Should DASB senators get paid?

Don Le and Bryan Vo
June 25, 2019
Opinions

Gallery|6 Photos
Don Le
Jason Minagawa, 20, business “They shouldn’t get paid but I like the idea of a scholarship if they can show that they are working hard.”
