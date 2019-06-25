DA Voices: Should DASB senators get paid?

Don Le and Bryan VoJune 25, 2019Filed under Opinions
Tags: Angelica Magnisi, Jason Minagawa, Kiran Aftab, Lamya Khandoker, Time Jarjoura, Yiman Gao
De Anza College cuts down campus’ largest redwood tree
De Anza College dean of creative arts hopes to inspire
Flint Center to close temporarily
Police arrest at De Anza College
De Anza offers first year tuition free to qualifying new students
Campus Beat
Best places to kick back outdoors
Impulse
‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ embraces incredible pure action
Vinyl records popular among young adults
Opinions
First Year Promise: A crucial step to college for all
De Anza should allow high school freshmen, sophomores to enroll
La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2019 La Voz • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in