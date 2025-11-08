The voice of De Anza since 1967.

date 2025-11-08
Fact Friday: Nov. 7

Issue 3, week 7
Xitlaly Martinez, Tommy Ngo, Gordon Yang, Gavin Rust, and Ann Peñalosa
November 8, 2025
Xitlaly Martinez, Tommy Ngo, Gordon Yang, Gavin Rust, and Ann Peñalosa

In this week’s broadcast, we cover:

  • La Voz News, Vol. 63, Issue 1
  • Priority registration dates for next quarter
  • De Anza’s selection as a finalist for the $1 million Aspen Prize
  • Women’s cross country wins conference, moves on to NorCal

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Gavin Rust

Produced by Xitlaly Martinez

Videography by Tommy Ngo

Edited by Ann Peñalosa

Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Sports Editor
I’m Xitlaly Martinez and I enjoy meeting people and learning about their stories. I’m working to become a better journalist that engages and informs my community.
Tommy Ngo
Tommy Ngo, Multimedia Editor
I’m a film-making student with a strong interest in narrative features and documentaries. I joined La Voz to gain hands-on experience in storytelling and journalism. My goal is to use visual storytelling to highlight meaningful issues and connect with audiences in impactful ways.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Source force course; Fact act impact; Ink think think …
Gavin Rust
Gavin Rust, News Editor
Gavin Rust is the news editor for La Voz News and enjoys bringing all manner of stories to the public light.
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes, translates and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.