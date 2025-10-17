The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Fact Friday: Oct. 17

Issue 3, Week 4
Xitlaly Martinez, Hayden Rush, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa
October 17, 2025
Xitlaly Martinez, Hayden Rush, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa
In this broadcast we cover:
  • Filipino American Heritage Month events
  • Diwali celebrations at De Anza and in the South Bay
  • Homecoming dance on Nov. 24
  • De Anza undefeated football and Dig Pink volleyball fundraiser
  • A feature on the California History Center’s “Manilatown Manang” screening

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Xitlaly Martinez

Featuring Hayden Rush

Produced by Xitlaly Martinez

Filmed and edited by Ann Peñalosa

About the Contributors
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Sports Editor
I’m Xitlaly Martinez and I enjoy meeting people and learning about their stories. I’m working to become a better journalist that engages and informs my community.
Hayden Rush
Hayden Rush, Staff Reporter
I hope to gain plentiful experience and exposure in the field of journalism, while also solidifying the steps to a prosperous career.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Source force course; Fact act impact; Ink think think …
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes…and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.