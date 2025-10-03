The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Fact Friday: Oct. 3

Issue 3, Week 2
Xitlaly Martinez, Tommy Ngo, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa
October 3, 2025
In this broadcast we cover:

  • Parking updates
  • New Resource Hub location
  • Club Day Thursday Oct. 9
  • RSVP for top university info session

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Xitlaly Martinez
Produced by Xitlaly Martinez
Videography by Tommy Ngo
Edited by Ann Peñalosa

About the Contributors
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Sports Editor
I’m Xitlaly Martinez and I enjoy meeting people and learning about their stories. I’m working to become a better journalist that engages and informs my community.
Tommy Ngo
Tommy Ngo, Multimedia Editor
I’m a film-making student with a strong interest in narrative features and documentaries. I joined La Voz to gain hands-on experience in storytelling and journalism. My goal is to use visual storytelling to highlight meaningful issues and connect with audiences in impactful ways.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Source force course; Fact act impact; Ink think think …
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes…and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.