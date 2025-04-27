De Anza welcomes new students, families at spring open house

Faculty, staff and students at De Anza College came together to welcome future students at the spring open house on Saturday, April 26.

The open house connects the school with families and students, introducing them to De Anza’s resources and programs.

The sun broke through a cloudy morning and shone over the Main Quad, where tents representing different resources and guides took in a flood of incoming students.

Many prospective students gathered around the Office of Outreach’s tent, buzzing with questions about enrollment and counselor support.

“We offer different services today,” outreach counselor Leticia Gonzalez said. “Today, my main goal is to support students and parents with questions around education plans, getting started as seniors and first-time college students.”

Gonzalez said that because many incoming students have little experience with the college system, De Anza makes it a priority to educate them about available resources.

“We have a place for everyone, and if our Office of Outreach doesn’t have a place, we’ll find a place elsewhere within the De Anza College,” Gonzalez said.

Regardless of a student’s background and interests, Gonzalez said she ensures students will have the support they need.

“I’m interested in the art classes here,” said Sam Guerard, 17, high school student. “I’d be a (biology) major, but if I went here I’d try for art, maybe.”

Guerard said she hopes to see live art demonstrations on campus.

“I’m leaning towards community college just to finish all my general education courses,” Phuong Tran, 17, high school student, said.

Both Tran and Guerard said they enjoyed Fujitsu Planetarium’s free show and were excited for the campus tour.

“Compared to high school, (De Anza) is a lot bigger,” Tran said.

Patty Guitron, general counselor and Guided Pathways co-coordinator, oversaw the six village-centered tours.

“Instead of leading a huge group with mixed majors, we made them individual, so we could answer individual questions about them,” Guitron said.

Faculty members catered their tours to each village’s interests “so they (incoming students) know this is the kind of stuff we have here for their specific major,” Guitron said.

“Faculty are so proud of their programs,” Guitron said. “I love it because they are excited to highlight them.”

Guitron said she encourages incoming students to try new things and experiment with their environments.

“Students can start with small things, such as village events, activities or even Club Day,” Guitron said.

“Someone wants to feel welcomed and seen in a way that encourages motivation towards graduation,” said Bryan Hernandez, 19, mechanical engineering major and UndocuSTEM intern.

UndocuSTEM works with Higher Education for AB 540 Students to welcome students with open arms, particularly when it comes to financial challenges.

“We want to let students know that community college is a space for them,” Hernandez said. “HEFAS is for them to thrive and be provided resources to achieve higher education.”

HEFAS offers a range of essential services, from free printing to counseling and scholarships, making sure students have the support they need to succeed.

Hernandez said he encourages incoming students to never be afraid to ask for help, put themselves out there and get involved on campus.

“It can be intimidating to ask and come up to someone,” Hernandez said. “There’s always room for you. There’s always a community here for you.”

Gallery | 4 Photos Matilda Whelan De Anza's open house brings taste along with teachings on April 26. Parents and students had the opportunity to step away from the booths, enjoy some lunch and connect with the De Anza community.