San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

Mosaic America held the third annual Mosaic Festival, a two-day celebration of intercultural art and performances, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose, celebrating diversity, culture, and unity by inviting locals to get together and enjoy art, music, and food together.

Mosaic America is a nonprofit organization whose works feature art and performances that are inspired by the diverse cultural blends of the United States.

According to the Mosaic America website, the festival featured a wide array of activities including dance performances, art and craft workshops, art exhibitions, live yoga sessions, poetry readings and sound healing sessions, diverse culinary offerings ,among other engaging experiences.

Artistic expression is at the forefront of the festival, with activities such as mural painting, chalk art, traditional games like loteria bingo, mahjong, board and card games, drumming, watercoloring and more.

Beyond entertainment, the Mosaic Festival provided its attendees with informative resources.

Showing Up for Racial Justice, in collaboration with Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose, presented to offer information on decarceration, housing assistance, immigration services and indigenous solidarity.

CreaTV San Jose, a nonprofit community media center dedicated to inspiring and connecting San Jose communities through digital media, fostering engagement and involvement—was another informational booth presented. Bianka Bell from CreaTV said she hoped to attract new creatives from the event.

“CreaTV is a safe space where we share self-expression through community media,” Bell said.

Participant and vendor Steven Rubalcaba, a San Jose local, showcased his collection of moss-art frame displays and geometric table-top pieces at the multicultural event. Rubalcaba said he loves making art in a shared space with other artists.

“Since I am from the area, I love creating and making art in a shared space with culturally driven, like-minded individuals,” Rubalcaba said. “It’s great.”

Among the wide variety of businesses, Dwayne Jones from Blue Drip Co. a home aroma company, said he launched his business with support from his family and is eager to give back to the community.

“I want to get involved with the community,” Jones said. “I actually put together little hygiene kits to give out to the community, especially the homeless.”

San Jose City Council member Bien Doan, representing District 7, said he attended the event to support the locals and help bring the communities of San Jose together.

“Having a multicultural event helps us to bond and collaborate, versus being divisive,” Doan said. “I want to be that bridge for all of our communities to come together.”