The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
1
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 77 Views

2
Zoom ‘sex clubs’ may be the responsible way to stay sexually active while single during the pandemic

Zoom ‘sex clubs’ may be the responsible way to stay sexually active while single during the pandemic | 74 Views

3
Evergreen Valley High School students perform a traditional lion dance on Sept. 30 at Yerba Buena High School, San Jose.

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose | 70 Views

4
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.

Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor | 55 Views

5
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity | 47 Views

La Voz ad
La Voz News breaks its record with 27 awards from journalism conference
Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor

Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor

October 5, 2023

De Anza budget cuts and DASG’s role in supporting the school

De Anza budget cuts and DASG’s role in supporting the school

June 29, 2023

FHDA community shares concerns about college safety

FHDA community shares concerns about college safety

June 25, 2023

View All
Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city
San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

October 10, 2023

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose

October 9, 2023

New adventures at UCLA

New adventures at UCLA

July 1, 2023

View All
Double-sided printing should be cheaper
Opinion: Give athletes a voice and bring back Coach Mattis

Opinion: Give athletes a voice and bring back Coach Mattis

July 1, 2023

Ghost students create rigged system for community colleges

Ghost students create rigged system for community colleges

June 27, 2023

Rising costs of textbooks weigh students down

Rising costs of textbooks weigh students down

June 12, 2023

View All
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ breaks away from traditional Spider-Man movies
Five alternate boba shops and cafes to study near De Anza

Five alternate boba shops and cafes to study near De Anza

October 14, 2023

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

October 10, 2023

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose

October 9, 2023

View All
1
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 77 Views

2
Zoom ‘sex clubs’ may be the responsible way to stay sexually active while single during the pandemic

Zoom ‘sex clubs’ may be the responsible way to stay sexually active while single during the pandemic | 74 Views

3
Evergreen Valley High School students perform a traditional lion dance on Sept. 30 at Yerba Buena High School, San Jose.

Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose | 70 Views

4
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.

Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor | 55 Views

5
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity | 47 Views

Advertisement

San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity

Catherine Marchione, Impulse Editor
October 10, 2023
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.
Mert Isikdogan
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.
Mert Isikdogan

Mosaic America held the third annual Mosaic Festival, a two-day celebration of intercultural art and performances, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose, celebrating diversity, culture, and unity by inviting locals to get together and enjoy art, music, and food together.

Mosaic America is a nonprofit organization whose works feature art and performances that are inspired by the diverse cultural blends of the United States.

According to the Mosaic America website, the festival featured a wide array of activities including dance performances, art and craft workshops, art exhibitions, live yoga sessions, poetry readings and sound healing sessions, diverse culinary offerings ,among other engaging experiences. 

Artistic expression is at the forefront of the festival, with activities such as mural painting, chalk art, traditional games like loteria bingo, mahjong, board and card games, drumming, watercoloring and more. 

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond entertainment, the Mosaic Festival provided its attendees with informative resources.

Showing Up for Racial Justice, in collaboration with Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose, presented to offer information on decarceration, housing assistance, immigration services and indigenous solidarity. 

CreaTV San Jose, a nonprofit community media center dedicated to inspiring and connecting San Jose communities through digital media, fostering engagement and involvement—was another informational booth presented.  Bianka Bell from CreaTV said she hoped to attract new creatives from the event.

“CreaTV is a safe space where we share self-expression through community media,”  Bell said.

Participant and vendor Steven Rubalcaba, a San Jose local, showcased his collection of moss-art frame displays and geometric table-top pieces at the multicultural event. Rubalcaba said he loves making art in a shared space with other artists.

“Since I am from the area, I love creating and making art in a shared space with culturally driven, like-minded individuals,” Rubalcaba said. “It’s great.” 

Among the wide variety of businesses, Dwayne Jones from Blue Drip Co.  a home aroma company, said he launched his business with support from his family and is eager to give back to the community. 

“I want to get involved with the community,” Jones said. “I actually put together little hygiene kits to give out to the community, especially the homeless.” 

San Jose City Council member Bien Doan, representing District 7, said he attended the event to support the locals and help bring the communities of San Jose together. 

“Having a multicultural event helps us to bond and collaborate, versus being divisive,” Doan said. “I want to be that bridge for all of our communities to come together.” 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.
Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city
Evergreen Valley High School students perform a traditional lion dance on Sept. 30 at Yerba Buena High School, San Jose.
Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose
Jessica Lukius (fourth from the left, in the third row from the top) is a communications major who has been accepted to the University of California, Los Angeles.
New adventures at UCLA
Jarrell Taslim, 18, business administration major, and Margaret Ruslie, 18, business administration major, worked as volunteers to support the ISP year end celebration on June 13.
ISP’s first in-person year-end celebration after pandemic
Lisa (Jiepin) Liao, 45, ESL student, performs a Chinese tea presentation and serves to Kanako Suda, an instructional support technician, during the Listening and Speaking Center spring celebration on June 9.
ESL students share talents at spring celebration
Alicia Scandoval, 25, health technology-medical reception major, adjusts and measures the paper for her cap on June 14.
Graduates get creative for ‘grad cap decorating’
More in Impulse (A&E)
A screenshot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse taken on Phams computer on Oct. 13.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks away from traditional Spider-Man movies
Lauren Vu, 20, La Voz freelancer, takes pictures at the Calibear Cyber Cafe on Oct. 11.
Five alternate boba shops and cafes to study near De Anza
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Extraordinary box office success
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': Extraordinary box office success
Netflix’s new hit series ‘XO, Kitty’ shines with cultural diversity
Netflix’s new hit series ‘XO, Kitty’ shines with cultural diversity
DA Voices: What project are you working on?
DA Voices: What project are you working on?
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring familiar faces including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and more, released to theaters May 5.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Marvel’s best movie since ‘Endgame’?
More in Multimedia
Derrick Felton, psychology instructor, counselor and vice president of the Black Faculty, Staff and Administrators Network, motions for the graduates to be seated at the graduation ceremony on June 16.
Photo essay: Black Graduation celebrates Black student achievement
Recap of super bloom season: Preserve our floral splendor
Recap of super bloom season: Preserve our floral splendor
Towering palm trees align the secluded space on June 15.
Photo Essay: Unnoticed beauty
The waterfall outside the L-Quad fills with water after the rain on June 6.
Photo Essay: Rain in June
Playful murals decorate the walls of the studio complex on The Alameda in San Jose on May 20.
Photo Essay: Silicon Valley Open Studios brings community art engagement
The West Coast Farmers Market, hosted at De Anza Colleges parking lot A, was packed with people as early as 10:30 a.m. on May 14.
Photo Essay: The West Coast Farmers Market offers fresh goods to community
About the Contributors
Catherine Marchione, Impulse Editor
I am looking forward to conducting my own valuable research in hopes of providing easily accessible and informative information to students and those in need of local news.
Mert Isikdogan, Video Editor
I love filmmaking and telling people's stories. I think journalism is a great medium for people to be heard through and that viewers can relate to. My goal is to create content to inform people while entertaining them.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest