Ryan Del Rosario
March 15, 2023

Three films produced by Japanese film director Hayao Miyazaki’s were featured at De Anza College’s Miyazaki Film Festival on Feb. 23, March 2 and March 9. The Artistic Expression Village played “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Spirited Away” and “Howl’s Moving Castle” for any students and faculty members that wished to participate.