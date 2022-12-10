How+to+make+a+sweet+potato+snack+Atropellado+de+Camote

Here is how to make tasty sweet potato snack — Atropellado de Camote.

Ingredients:

4 to 6 sweet potatoes

1L of coconut milk

1 cup of grated coconut

1 cup of sugar

Step 1:

Wash your sweet potatoes and preheat your oven at 400 F. After 10 minutes, insert the sweet potatoes and leave them in the oven for 40 minutes to an hour.

Step 2:

While the sweet potatoes are in the oven, pour the coconut milk and the grated coconut in a container for the coconut to soften.

Step 3:

After the potatoes are ready, take them out of the oven and blend them.

Step 4:

Add the blended sweet potatoes into the coconut mixture and combine.

Step 5:

Put a pan on the stove at medium heat and add the mix into it. Leave for 15-25 minutes. Stir regularly.

Step 6:

Pour the mix back into the container and put on the fridge to cool off.

Step 7:

Serve and eat!





