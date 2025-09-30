The voice of De Anza since 1967.

DA Voices- ‘What sports are you looking forward to in the new season?’

Arjun Shah and Damian Renteria Mata
September 30, 2025

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporters Arjun Shah and Damian Renteria asked, “What sports are you looking forward to in the new season?”

Ryan Corcoran, 18, kinesiology major, stands in front of the soccer field on Sept. 23. (Damian Renteria Mata)

Ryan Corcoran, 18, kinesiology major, said he is looking forward to soccer. 

“I’m on the soccer team and I think we have a really good team this year.” Corcoran said.

Abrahim Ahmed, 18, accounting major, stands in front of the soccer field on Sept. 23. (Damian Renteria Mata)

Abrahim Ahmed, 18, accounting major, said he is looking forward to football. 

“I’m excited to watch the football team,” Ahmed said. “I heard they’re really good this year … we’re all really good. We’re in this state right now, and I think we can do really well.”

Christopher Smith, 20, business accounting major, sits in the athletes stretching room on Sept. 23 (Damian Renteria Mata)

Christopher Smith, 20, business accounting major, said he is looking forward to baseball. 

“I hope we can have more wins this season.” Smith said.

Emily Aquino, 18, nursing major, stands in the athletes stretching room on Sept. 23.

Emily Aquino, 18, nursing major, said she is looking forward to soccer this season. 

“Currently I’m playing soccer,” Aquino said. “I’m looking forward to the season just to enjoy the time with my teammates and enjoy my time at De Anza.”

Hector Sandoval, 20, undeclared major, stands in front of the soccer field on Sept. 23. (Damian Renteria Mata)

Hector Sandoval 20, undeclared major, said he is looking forward to soccer. 

“I grew up playing soccer my whole life,” Sandoval said. “I met the coaches from here. They just brought it my attention and I came here.”

Taku Diamond, 19, nutrition major, stands in the athletes stretching room on Sept. 23. (Damian Renteria Mata)

Taku Diamond, 19, nutrition major, said he is excited for the football season.

 “We’re 4-0,” Diamond said. “We just got done playing. We’re looking forward to our next game.”

 

