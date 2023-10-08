The voice of De Anza since 1967.

DA Voices: What is your favorite horror movie for Halloween?

Mackenzie Jardine, Staff | October 8, 2023
Lauren Linh Bui

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question of different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Mackenzie Jardine asked, “DA Voices: What is your favorite horror movie for Halloween?
Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Sophie Xie, 17, data science major, said she doesn’t watch horror movies.

Sophie Xie, 17, data science major, smiles for her photo on Oct. 2. (Mackenzie Jardine)

“I’m terrified of horror movies. I don’t watch them,” Xie said. “I’ve never watched one really.”

Janessa Broussard, 18, computer science major, said that “The Conjuring” is her childhood memory.

Janessa Broussard, 18, computer science major, poses in front of a wall for her photo on Oct. 2. (Mackenzie Jardine)

“I watched ‘The Conjuring’ with my dad when I was a kid,” Broussard said. “It’s like a childhood memory.”

Zoe Craig, 18, film and TV major, said she had one favorite Halloween movie and one favorite horror movie.

Zoe Craig, 18, film and TV major, stands in a hallway as she poses for her picture on Oct. 2. (Mackenzie Jardine)

“I would say ‘Halloweentown’ (is my favorite Halloween movie). It’s very nostalgic. It’s like Disney. It’s fun,” Craig said. “Horror movie wise, I’ve got to go with ‘Midsommar’. It’s a masterpiece. Its’ cinematography, the angles, and the shots, it’s beautiful. It’s all in daylight, yet it’s a horror movie, and I really like that.”

Omar Eoatta, 18, economics major, said that they love everything about horror movies.

Omar Eoatta, 18, economics major, stands in L quad for their picture on Oct. 2. (Mackenzie Jardine)

“‘Suicide Squad’ or ‘IT’ (would be my choice),” Eoatte said. “I just love horror in general, to be honest. I love the adrenaline, the jump scares, and everything.”

Gabriel De Leon, 17, applied mathematics major, said that his favorite movie “Hereditary” had some disturbing images, which he prefers over regular horror movies.

Gabriel De Leon, 17, applied mathematics major, stands in the sun for his photo on Oct. 2. (Mackenzie Jardine)

“A horror movie that I really enjoyed and that I watched with my family is ‘Hereditary’. (It’s) pretty disturbing,” Leon said. “It’s kind of different from other horror movies because it’s not reliant on jump scares to make you feel uneasy. It’s just sometimes there’s an image (in the movie) that is so disturbing it’s hard for you to look at, instead of just jump scare scenes (that you have) to look away.”

Ava Eng, 19, digital art and communications major, said her favorite way to start off fall is to watch “Over the Garden Wall”.

Ava Eng, 19, digital art and communications major, smiles for her photo on Oct. 2. (Mackenzie Jardine)

“I’ve gone through and watched all of the classic ones (horror films), but I enjoy watching ‘Over the Garden Wall’, which is a TV show by Cartoon Network, every October,” Eng said. “It’s a good way to start off fall.”

Lexie Castro, 21, biology major, said she prefers thriller movies to horror films with only jump scares.

Lexie Castro, 21, biology major, smiles for her picture on Oct. 2. (Mackenzie Jardine)

“‘It Follows’ (would be my choice).” Castro said. “I hate those (horror movies that ‘jump up and scare you’ because if you’re not falling for it, it’s really boring. Most of it is suspense, but I like the ones that have tension, like a thriller.”
