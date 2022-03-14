Back in the days of print, “DA Voices” used to be a section where the De Anza community’s voice was spotlighted. La Voz reporters would ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes side by side so that readers could see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Aaron Johnson asked, “What do you look for when picking a new professor or class?

Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

“I look for open mindedness and whether or not the professor is flexible.”

“I think you should talk to your counselor to get it sorted out”

“I just wanna see how their grading system is — whether or not the tests are open notes and what the teacher’s homework system is.”

“I look to see if they are organized, if they respond well and if they grade on a curve.”

“I look for ‘Good Times’ mostly…”