In the rush of the first week of Spring quarter, let’s look at the balancing act of health and happiness encompassing wellness.

Basic needs are available to students such as food, clothing, shelter. In addition, related to health and wellness there are modern conveniences such as electricity and clean water.

Do you have what you need? There are resources on campus and in the community that might help? Below are four points that may help students stay balanced.

Supportive relationships are one of the strongest predictors of wellness, and relying on Facebook does not count. Consider cultivating and sustaining positive in-person relationships. Share fun activities that are beneficial to the body, such as walking, hiking, or inviting friends to see a movie. Sharing laughter, work on good communication, mutual trust, respect, equal support and boundaries for each of you. Get involved with clubs or groups of like-minded people at Club Day April 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Main Quad. Do it for your health.

Choosing to focus on the positive adjusts your levels of happiness and sadness. Each day seek out positive people in the community. Instead of complaining, “it is so windy today,” try “what a great day for floating clouds!” It improves your outlook and those around you! No one has control of your happiness but you. As Patch Adams said, “The most radical act anyone could ever commit, is to be happy.”

Purposeful activity is another aspect of wellness. Paid employment is satisfying because of the steady income, but volunteering can also foster satisfaction. Furthermore, meaning and purpose to the community. There are volunteer opportunities on campus and in the community. Ask a favorite professor or counselor for suggestions or come participate in Thursday’s It’s On Us campaign just below the Main Quad 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Learn how you can be part of the movement to stop sexual assault. Take the pledge, get the De Anza shirt, wear it with pride! Nothing improves your attitude more than when you help others.

Find your balance through all aspects of wellness. Begin Spring quarter by developing positive emotions, looking for beauty in the day as you walk to class, and taking time to cultivate healthy in-person relationships. Tough times happen to all of us, and with the help of human connection, often the weight of the problem feels lighter. “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including yourself.” (Anne Lamott). At Student Health Services, we care about all aspects of your wellness. Be a good guardian to your own health. Figure out how to sustain balance toward health and never, ever underestimate the importance of having fun! Student Health Services has events and resources that may lighten your travels. Contact me to talk about healthy changes for you. Stop by Student Health Services to learn more.