Invasion of the Labubus

They’re fuzzy, tiny monsters with tall ears and a wide, toothy grin. They come in an array of colors, from lychee berry to green grape. Labubus are collectible plush keychains, and they’re so popular that they sell out in seconds.

Labubus are the creation of Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, and the “designer toys” are produced by Pop Mart, a Chinese company. Lung’s “The Monsters” series contains a diverse cast of characters, including the infamous Labubu.

Though the series took off in East Asia, Pop Mart has made its way to the Bay Area, opening a physical location in San Jose’s Westfield Valley Fair mall. You can spot the monster keychains at De Anza College on backpacks, totes, carabiners and more.

“These things are so ugly that they’re cute,” said Lexi Apolinar, 19, communications major. “I saw them online, but I wasn’t that interested. When Pop Mart opened up at the mall … seeing the little face in person, I was like, okay, yeah, I need one.”

Pop Mart Valley Fair employee Dara Seberiano, 20, undeclared major, said Labubus are the store’s most popular item by far.

“They sell really fast, in seconds,” Seberiano said.

Because the toy is always out of stock, some collectors resort to buying from resellers for an upcharge. Although they retail for $20 to $30, Apolinar said she has seen them resell for around $80. Limited editions and in-demand colors, such as pink and purple, are priced higher.

“I would pay a little extra for the ‘Have a Seat’ (series) one I really want,” Apolinar said. “Even for the ‘Big Into Energy’ (series), I would, but I’m not ready to cash out $100 for Labubus. ”

The Labubus are sold in a blind box format, meaning consumers don’t know which color variant they are getting until after they pay for it. Buying a full set of six guarantees every colorway.

Aurora Rosales, 22, communications major and Labubu collector, said part of the excitement comes from the blind box packaging.

“I feel like the anticipation, it makes people obviously want to buy a lot more and collect as much as possible,” Rosales said.

Seberiano said the collecting trend can sometimes become an unhealthy obsession.

“People reach the point that they don’t really care about the keychain,” Seberiano said. “It’s more just to have it.”

Rosales, however, said that collecting trinkets such as Labubus has become a source of joy for her.

“When I got my own room, I felt like collecting these little things boosted my confidence and personality,” Rosales said.

Apolinar said that while she appreciates other collectors chasing Labubus, she wishes the trend would fade soon.

“I kind of hope it dies out a little bit so I can enjoy them again,” Apolinar said.