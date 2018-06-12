The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

Is It Worth It? – Pho1 min read

Lorie Anne Reyes and Stephanie Lam

June 12, 2018
Filed under Video

La Voz News investigates which pho around De Anza is more worth it for your dollar. The Noodle Bar on campus or Pho Hoa down the street.

Watch to find out which one is more bang for your buck.

