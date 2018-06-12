June 12DASB endorses De Anza College democracy wall
Lorie Anne Reyes and Stephanie Lam
June 12, 2018
La Voz News investigates which pho around De Anza is more worth it for your dollar. The Noodle Bar on campus or Pho Hoa down the street.
Watch to find out which one is more bang for your buck.
