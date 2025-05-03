The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Men’s baseball shuts out San Francisco 6-0 in pitchers’ duel

Van Kimmenaede strikes out eight in seven innings in last start as a Mountain Lion
Reymond Castaneda, La Voz Staff
May 3, 2025
Luis A. Aponte T.
From left, catcher Jordan Maske (De Anza No. 23), 19, communications major, and pitcher Kaleb Dela Cuesta Sato (De Anza No. 7), 20, business marketing major, celebrate the final out of the game at the De Anza baseball field on April 24.

The De Anza Mountain Lions took on the visiting City College of San Francisco Rams on April 24, winning by a final score of 6-0.

This was the last start pitching for Aiden Van Kimmenaede (De Anza No. 8), 19, business administration major, who is transferring out of De Anza after this season.

“He’s moving on to a Division II school in Texas, so we’re excited for him,” said Head Coach Don Watkins.

Van Kimmenaede went toe to toe with San Francisco’s starting pitcher Wyatt Rowland (San Francisco No. 48).

Aiden van Kimmenaede (De Anza No. 8) 19, business administration major, steals second base during the game on the De Anza baseball field against San Francisco Rams on Thursday, April 24 (Luis A. Aponte T.)

Rowland pitched for seven innings and had four strikeouts and gave up five runs.

Van Kimmenaede said that consistency was key to his success.

“(I was) just filling up the zone, trying to get them to get themselves out,” Van Kimmenaede said.

Wakins spoke about Van Kimmenaede’s performance.

“He just did what he was supposed to do, throw strikes and let the defense play,” Watkins said.

Left fielder  Logan Vieira (De Anza No. 24), 20, business major, put the Mountain Lions on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single, scoring first baseman Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26), 20, criminal justice major, from second base.

The following inning, with runners at first and third base, catcher Jordan Maske (De Anza No. 23), 19, communications major, stole second base. Catcher Abraham Duran (San Francisco No. 7) attempted to throw him out and the ball went into center field, scoring shortstop Drew Paxton (De Anza No. 2) from third.

Van Kimmenaede loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth inning. He struck out Kaleo Velez (San Francisco No. 4) swinging and caused Giovanni Melger (San Francisco No. 21) to fly out to Vieira, getting out of a bases-loaded jam, smacking his glove while walking off the mound.

De Anza entered the bottom of the eighth inning leading 2-0.

The Mountain Lions added on insurance runs, with Maske hitting an RBI single to left field, scoring Van Kimmenaede and Paxton.

Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26), 20, criminal justice major, reaches first base after a base hit on the De Anza baseball field during a game against the San Francisco Rams on Thursday, April 24. (Luis A. Aponte T.)

Later in the inning with runners on first and third base, Potter hit an RBI single to left field, scoring Maske. Right fielder Evan McRae (De Anza No. 19), 20, business major, would follow up with an RBI double off the right field wall, scoring third baseman Alec Ortiz (De Anza No. 16),20, computer science major, and extending the lead 6-0.

Relief pitcher Kaleb Dela Cuesta Sato (De Anza No. 7), 20, business marketing major, closed the game out for the Mountain Lions with a final score of 6-0.

“We had the talent, we just had to put it together, and it shows that we could be a playoff contending team,” Sato said.

About the Contributor
Reymond Castaneda
Reymond Castaneda, Freelance Reporter
I am Reymond Castañeda and I hope for this quarter to reach an audience revolving around sports.