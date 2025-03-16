The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Mountain Lions only score home run, lose to Ohlone 7-1

Plagued by errors on defense, De Anza moves to 10-5 overall
Reymond Castaneda, La Voz Staff
March 16, 2025
Brissa Farias
Right fielder Evan McRae (De Anza No. 19) hits a ball at the De Anza baseball field on Feb. 27.

The Mountain Lions took on the visiting Ohlone Renegades on Feb. 27, losing 7-1. Ohlone came into the game with a record of 13-1 overall.

Pitcher Aiden van Kimmenaede (De Anza No. 8) took the mound for the Mountain Lions.

The Renegades took a quick lead in the top of the first inning. A ball hit hard on the ground towards the third baseman Alec Ortiz (De Anza No. 16), 20, computer science major, got by him as the score keepers scored it an error.

With runners on second and third base, second baseman Brendan Comerford (Ohlone No. 10) singled to bring in both runners as the Renegades took the early 2-0 lead.

The Mountain Lions had an opportunity in the bottom half of the inning. Right fielder Evan McRae (De Anza No. 19), 20, business major, hit a two-out double.

The designated hitter Logan Vieira (De Anza No. 24), 20, business major, popped up towards the Renegades’ shortstop, ending the inning.

Kimmenaede gave up an RBI single in the top of the third inning as the Renegades went up 3-0.

Pitcher Aiden van Kimmenaede (De Anza No. 8) delivers a pitch at the De Anza baseball field on Feb. 27. (Brissa Farias)

In the top of the fourth inning, with a runner at third and two, a Renegade batter hit a ground ball to the shortstop Drew Paxton (De Anza No. 2). His throw made first baseman Myles Potter (De Anza. 26), 20, criminal justice major, stretch for the ball as it went in and out of his glove. The runner was safe, making it 4-0 Renegades.

Kimmenaede was pulled from the game after the top of the sixth inning as he exited the game, giving up four hits and four runs, but two of them were earned runs and five strikeouts.

Pitcher Kaleb Dela Cuesta Sato pitched the top of the seventh inning. Sato gave up a run in that inning makin the score 5-0

Ortiz led off the next half inning starting it off with a leadoff double.

Colin Williams (De Anza No. 17) pinch hit for catcher Gabriel Salazar-Mata (De Anza No. 13). Williams struck out swinging.

Second baseman Mateo Rodriguez (De Anza No. 22) also struck out swinging.

Center fielder Bodie Eskes (De Anza No. 4) stepped up with two outs. Eskes grounded out to the Renegades shortstop, ending the inning and stranding the leadoff double.

First baseman Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26) attempts to get an Ohlone runner out at third base on the De Anza baseball field on Feb. 27. (Brissa Farias)

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Potter hit a home run to center field as the Renegades’ center fielder didn’t even move.

Potter’s home run was the only run of the game for the Mountain Lions.

Pitcher Chris Smith (De Anza No. 15) pitched the ninth inning as he gave up two runs.

One of the runs scored in that inning came off an error from a pickoff attempt by Smith as it went off Potter’s glove.

Smith struggled as he was pulled after loading the bases. Head coach Don Watkins came out of the dugout to pull him from the game, bringing in pitcher Jay Hernandez (De Anza No. 33).

Hernandez was able to get out of the inning as he got a Renegade hitter to pop up to Ortiz.

The Mountain Lions were unable to make a comeback in the ninth inning as they lost 7-1.

Renegades pitcher Matthew Foley (Ohlone No. 15) went eight innings, giving up one run and striking out eight.

“Even though this team is ranked top 20 in the country, we still put up a good fight for us,” Potter said. “The energy was there today and I honestly think if we carry it into Saturday, we beat West Valley.”

“I was happy with what they did today, they battled, they stayed in the game,” Watkins said. “It should have been a 3-1 game instead of a 7-1 game, but it is what it is, we learn from it, and we just get better. We’re not on the top of that mountain yet, we’re climbing that thing.”

