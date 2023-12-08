Men’s soccer is one step closer to the state title after a playoff win

The Mountain Lions’ quest for a third state title started on a gloomy day in Cupertino. The team, which landed in fifth seed for NorCal playoffs, took on the City College of San Francisco Rams in 12th seed.

De Anza came out of the gates applying pressure, constantly attempting shots on goal in the first half. Forward Sigifredo Valencia, 21, a business administration major, assisted by defender Jacob Hesiner, 20, business major, broke the match’s stalemate early with a goal in the eighth minute.

The Mountain Lions would go on to control the ball and hold off the Rams the remaining 82 minutes of the match.

Keeper Julian Escobar, 20, administration of justice major, had an amazing day in the net, finishing with another shutout despite the Rams’ best efforts.

After this game, the Mountain Lions traveled to east side San Jose to take on the Evergreen Valley College Hawks in fourth seed on Nov. 22, then tied 2-2 to lose 3-4 in a penalty kick shootout, bringing an end to this playoff season with an 11-4-6 record.



Stat Leaders

Goals: Sigifredo Valencia

Assists: Jacob Heisner

Shutout: Julian Escobar