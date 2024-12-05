The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Episode 1 | ‘Wrapped Up’: an MMA and Combat Sports Podcast – Jones vs. Miocic

Frank Mayers and Allan Galeana
December 5, 2024
Frank Mayers and Allan Galeana

Hosts Allan Galeana and Frank Mayers discuss the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miococ as well as the co-main event fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Olivera that took place at UFC 309.

About the Contributors
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Photo Editor
Frank is an aerospace engineering major and photographer with over five years of experience shooting airshows, rocket launches and nature. He is excited to be returning to La Voz as its photo editor to continue honing his journalism skills, covering stories that matter to De Anza.
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Staff Reporter
My interest in journalism stems from the passion I have from hearing stories from the communities on De Anza and I would like to write about group's that aren't usually talked about.
Brooklyn Coyle
Brooklyn Coyle, Graphic Art Editor
Hello! I’m Brooklyn and I'm a second year student majoring in computing and the arts. As someone with a short attention span, I know how much easier it can be to consume media when there’s a cool graphic or pretty illustration. So, this quarter I hope to appeal to our audience using unique graphics!