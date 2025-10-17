Finding queer community on and off campus

As queer students, life under the current administration can evoke many feelings as our community is being attacked. Luckily, that’s just what we are – a community; and now more than ever, it’s crucial that we lean on and create community with one another to protect ourselves and our rights.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, there have been 616 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the U.S. in 2025 alone, 368 of which have been passed or will likely pass.

Despite the administration’s obvious targeting of the queer community, they seem to have forgotten how hard past generations have fought for our rights and how that determination doesn’t dissipate through history.

I see community all the time: on campus, at work, with my friends, and even out and about in the Bay Area. Queer friends, relatives, couples and allies, joining together to build the life we all dream of.

Just recently, I visited De Anza’s Pride Center for the first time and was immediately delighted by the welcoming presence. I was quickly noticed as a newcomer and was given a detailed tour of all of the available guidance and resources.

From a food pantry, arts and crafts materials, gender-affirming clothes, all the way to endless resources on things like LGBTQ+ mental and physical health support – they offer everything.

As I continued to look around on my own, I found myself grinning, overhearing the giggles and gossip from the group of friends sitting in the corner. I took in the colors of several different pride flags that hung on the wall, and felt washed over with comfort. This is the community we all need.

As queer monuments and history are actively being eradicated, queer communities continue showing up.

In August, the Florida Department of Transportation painted over the rainbow-colored crosswalk that was originally painted in 2017 in remembrance of the 49 victims killed in the attack at Pulse nightclub.

Many local Orlando residents responded with protest, some by restoring the crosswalk’s lively colors with chalk, according to an article from Spectrum News 13. This is one beautiful and symbolic representation of how seemingly small actions can unite our community.

Community isn’t limited to the Pride Center at De Anza, it can be found and created anywhere.

We all may be experiencing differing stages of emotions in times like these, but at the end of the day, the answer is community. Reach out and hug your friends, make new ones, compliment that cool stranger, go to that queer event, or even ask for help. Cry, laugh, fight and love.

If you are interested or are in need of LGBTQ+ resources, visit De Anza’s Pride Center website.