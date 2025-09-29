I think every single person on this planet should experience a summer fling at least once in their life. To love another, whether for a lifetime or a fleeting summer, is always worth the ache.

As a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic and an avid lover of romcoms, I have always yearned for this kind of romantic experience. But does anything ever good come from it? Is heartbreak the inevitable ending of a temporary summer love?

I’ve seen countless romance movies encompassing the idea of a summer fling. The idea of a dalliance over the summer, having a spontaneous connection with another person, learning their ebbs and flows with the knowledge that in a short couple of weeks it will all be over.

Some summer flings lead to more if both people wish to make it work, but most are meant to be temporary. Whether it’s going back to different schools or the spark fizzling out, some people are only meant to be in short chapters of our lives, only meant to live within our memories.

These types of flings may serve as lessons in the grand scheme of our lives, or even come in to change the trajectory of who we are.

I think there’s something beautiful in the impermanence of a summer romance. I have always believed that loving another person, regardless of the outcome, is never a waste. Connecting to another person in that way can teach you so many things about yourself.

These connections don’t always end in heartbreak, and even when they do, they often leave us with quiet reflection. There’s a kind of beauty in the simple act of piecing ourselves back together. Finding that the pieces of who we are may not quite fit anymore, and mending around them.

I got my heart broken this time last year, and the person I was then is very different from who I am now. In the immediate aftermath, I was terrified of loving another person again.

I found myself wondering, if it wasn’t going to last, was it ever worth loving to begin with? Why love someone if they’re not meant to stay? What’s the point of loving someone if it’s not forever?

I equated the longevity of a relationship with the value. The longer a relationship lasted, the more worthwhile it was. Except, nothing is ever just black and white. Just because a relationship is short, doesn’t make it any less meaningful.

Human beings are made for connection, they’re wired to love and to care. No matter if it’s for the rest of your life or a short summer, having that connection with someone is so special and one of a kind.

Experiencing the love I had to give and receiving love in return changed me in a fundamental way. I wouldn’t be who I am today without it. We are mosaics of the people in our lives, past and present, and no matter how fleeting, love is always worth it.

So go out, meet new people, fall in love and get your heart broken, because loving someone is never a waste.