La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Fact Friday: Oct. 10

Fall Club Day wraps up: Issue 3, week 3
Xitlaly Martinez, Ann Penalosa, and Gordon Yang
October 10, 2025

In this week’s broadcast, we cover:

  •  Parking updates and permit information
  •  New Resource Hub location
  •  Club Day recap (Thursday, Oct. 9)
  •  RSVP for a top university info session

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Xitlaly Martinez

Produced by Xitlaly Martinez

Filmed and edited by Ann Peñalosa



