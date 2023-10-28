The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

New health clinic on campus set to build in 2024

Vincent Scrivens, Staff Reporter | October 28, 2023
An+illustration+of+a+new+health+clinic+generated+by+artificial+intelligence.
An illustration of a new health clinic generated by artificial intelligence.

Santa Clara County plans to build a health care center on campus as soon as next year to provide affordable health care for the community and experience for medical students.

Patrick Ahrens, Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees President, said that the collaboration between Santa Clara County and De Anza College is the first known partnership in the state of California.

“There does not exist a county clinic on community college property,” Ahrens said. “This has the potential to be a model for the rest of the state.”

Ahrens said he conceived the project after reading an article in the Mountain View Voice about Santa Clara County’s struggles to find property for a new county health clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahrens said that even though the county had the money set aside to build the clinic, “they were struggling to find commercial space to build it on and were lamenting about how expensive it (the area) was.”

After learning of this difficulty, Ahrens contacted Santa Clara County supervisor Joe Simitian and suggested building the county clinic on the De Anza College campus.

On Nov. 7, 2022, De Anza President Lloyd Holmes officially proposed the idea in a Letter of Interest to the Board of Trustees.

Simitian said Ahrens is leading the FHDA board to conduct a study on the project’s feasibility, starting later this year. The study is set to last about 4-6 months, returning the proposal to the board for review with shareholders in early to mid-2024.

Simitian said Santa Clara County staff had already conducted their own feasibility study previously, concluding that the project was “entirely possible to build.”

A map illustrates the proposed location for the new health clinic building in parking lot B, coming up in 2024. (Photo courtesy of Vice President Susan Cheu)

Currently, the proposal allocates for a 25,000-square-foot, two-story facility to be placed in parking lot B, displacing around 140 public parking spaces. The proposed site is estimated to cost somewhere between $67.6 million and $84.1 million for construction, medical equipment, parking and solar power.

Ahrens said the board’s feasibility study will observe the trends and status of campus parking needs at De Anza and how this installation impacts students.

FHDA Chancellor Lee Lambert said he believes parking will not be a significant issue.

“Looking at the student patterns, it speaks to the future of higher education, with more students starting to learn online,” Lamber said. “So all of a sudden, the pattern of mobility has changed on De Anza’s campus.”

Under the proposed plan, the clinic will be used for general practice such as dental, radiology and urgent care services, as well as a pharmacy, specimen lab and educational space. The facility will also offer medical students first-hand experience.

“We still only have a draft of the proposal,” Ahrens said. “It’s still being negotiated between the county and administration … Mental healthcare is still greatly needed and we want to make sure that is included as well.”

Regarding community outreach, Ahrens said, “In our public meetings and with the Board of Supervisors, (the proposal) received unanimous support with no opposition.”

Lambert said supporting the students was the board’s motivation behind the project.

“Community colleges are the only post-secondary educational institution that is focused on the community they are in service to,” Lambert said. “We want to demonstrate that reality.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Local Indigenous people say honoring Juan Bautista de Anza is traumatic for them.
Community petitions to change college name
Joy Garza, FHDA police department training manager, explains how information is shared to the public when active shooters are detected, at the Community Town Hall Forum in Foothill Colleges Hearthside Lounge on May 31.
FHDA community shares concerns about college safety
Incoming chancellor announces plans for the district
Incoming chancellor announces plans for the district
The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees prepares to start the Measure G Board Study session on May 8. In the audience were stakeholders interviewed for the feasibility study, Foothill-De Anza students and faculty, and members of the general public.
District board overturns Measure G megaprojects and establishes timeline for spending decisions
Foothill-De Anza district names new chancellor
Foothill-De Anza district names new chancellor
Ufuk Baytekin, 20, mechanical engineering major, visits multiple booths at the International Student Transfer Fair on May 3.
International students prepare for transfer
More in News
James Nguyễn, De Anza political science professor.
Q&A discussion about the Israel-Hamas war with De Anza political science professor
A graph of fall quarter enrollment illustrates a 6.6% increase after 11 years of decreasing.
Fall enrollment soars by almost 7%
Shell gas station locates at Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose, taken on Sept. 30.
Community reacts to gas prices soaring over $6 a gallon
La Voz staff hold award certificates at the JACC conference, taken on Oct. 14.
La Voz News breaks its record with 27 awards from journalism conference
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.
Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor
De Anza budget cuts and DASG’s role in supporting the school
De Anza budget cuts and DASG’s role in supporting the school
More in Story Carousel
Rachel Silveria attends the premiere of The Phantom at the Eileen Norris Theatre of the University of Southern California on Sept. 30.
Rachel Silveria co-directs “The Phantom” and discusses her film accomplishments
Team Energy Mate with their homemade gadget that tracks and calculates electricity spent, taken on Oct. 21. From left: computer science major students Inky Ganbold, 21, Madhav Shukla, 17, and Connor Petri, 22.
Electricity calculator design shocks De Anza Hackathon
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
The prize wheel ICC displays at their table on club day encourages students to join a De Anza club, taken on Oct.12.
Club day gathers students, promotes community engagement
A laser-drawn image of a skull, taken on Oct. 22.
Planetarium celebrates Halloween with a “Spooktacular” note
De Anzas womens cross country team prepares to begin their lap at practice at the track stadium on Monday, Oct. 23.
Cross country racing to NorCal and state
About the Contributor
Vincent Scrivens, Staff Reporter
My name is Vincent, and I started pursuing journalism because I found it to be a career that has had a significant impact on the modern world. The power to rattle even the most protected establishments and people is quite enthralling, so I hope to gain knowledge and skills from this course that can help me do just that.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest