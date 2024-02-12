Flea Market brings people together, offering diverse merchandise

Gallery | 9 Photos Andreina Carnero Ramirez Goers in the flea market check out the diverse products vendors have to offer.

De Anza College’s monthly flea market was a gathering for family and friends in parking lot A and B on Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There were 210 vendors offering a variety of used and brand-new products such as plants, toys, candles, signs, clothing, instruments, jewelry and pet clothing.

Moss Goguen, 19, graphic design major, walked around with his friend and expressed his opinion about why he likes coming to this market.

“I like the variety you can get from here. You can really find pretty much anything here. There is clothing and jewelry. You can find a wide variety of things,” Goguen said.

Story continues below advertisement

Edgar Gonzalez is a customer who came from Fremont to the Flea Market and has been here four times with his family. He and his relatives usually buy tools and clothing. Last time, he bought a bicycle and this time he bought baseball gloves for his son.

“We like to spend some time together and check out the things the flea market has to offer. Today we bought gloves for baseball and my wife sometimes gets some clothing,” Gonzalez said.

The prices at the Flea Market are convenient for customers compared to other stores.

Goguen said, “I got the sign today because it ended up being only 20 dollars. I like keeping them as decoration.”

Maria Guerra is a customer who has been to this event for a couple of years with her husband. She expressed her thoughts about why she buys plants at the flea market instead of other stores.

“They always have a lot of variety of plants that you don’t even see in retail stores,” Guerra said. “The prices are much more reasonable than the stores like Home Depot … and you really see the expertise when buying them from the vendors.”

Karen Franco, 28, business major, attended the flea market with her friend to take a break and buy food.

“I came to ceramics class today and the flea market was a surprise. As I was driving up, I saw the flea market and I thought once I have a break from class, I’ll walk over here, grab a snack and look at stuff,” Franco said.

Dayna Swanson, flea market and special events coordinator, shares upcoming plans for the flea market.

“We actually are trying to work with an organization focused on anime products that we want to come into a certain section of our market to do a lounge area, fashion show or some other activities,” Swanson said.

People who are interested in becoming a vendor in the De Anza Student Government Flea Market can apply until Feb. 26 through De Anza Flea Market to participate in the next event that will be held on Mar. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Swanson invites De Anza students to be part of the Flea Market as either customers or vendors.

“I would really love participation from our De Anza students. So, for them to come out to either shop and see what we have, or set up a booth themselves to sell items,” Swanson said. “For the celebration of Valentine’s Day on Feb 13, there will be a mini flea market in the main quad, which is a spin-off of the main flea market. There are going to be around 14 vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.”