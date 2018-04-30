The De Anza Latinx Association is awarding students involved in the Latinx community providing scholarships at the annual Latinx Graduation and Recognition ceremony coming this June.

The Amigos De Educación Las Américas scholarships are created to financially assist students working towards graduation and degrees outside of De Anza. “The other thing along with the financial need that we are so aware of, is supporting students that are historically underrepresented,” Avila said.

ADELA scholarship requires a financial need, unofficial transcript, evidence of acceptance to transfer to a four year institution, short essay talking about your involvement in the community are just a few of the requirements.

Funding for the $1,000 scholarships are provided through voluntary payroll deductions by Latinx faculty, outside fundraising and donations.

The award to helps narrow achievement gaps between graduation and earning four year degrees among Latinx students, said Veronica Acevedo Avila, professor of developmental reading.

ESL Department Chair Maria Marin said that services on campus like the Writing and Reading Center are available to assist students needing help with the ADELA short essay.

“There are short workshops that are free and you just have to figure it out, make the time and get help,” Marin said.

Melissa Aguilar, Student Success Center Co-director said the ceremony planning committee are looking for student speakers and volunteers for the ceremony and encourages students to apply for the ADELA scholarship.

“I think a lot of students qualify for the scholarship, they just don’t think they’ll get it and they’ll talk themselves out of applying,” said Aguilar. “But we want to let them know that this is an opportunity that they can apply for, we do want to celebrate them.”

The ADELA application deadline will be on May 18 and the Latinx Graduation and Recognition Ceremony will be held on June 22.