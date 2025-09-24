Da Voices- ‘What is your favorite music genre?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporters Yosselyn Garcia Rodas, Achintya Gupta asked, “What is your favorite music genre?”

Jared Salazar, 19, economics major, said he enjoys both old and new styles of music.

“I like classical music and jazz because it gets me calm when I’m trying to study. Especially in the library,” Salazar said. “I sometimes like pop music too.”

Cassandra Salazar, 18, political science major, has a special interest in pop. Her favorite artist is Ariana Grande..

“I’m going to her concert next year in Oakland,” she said. “(Pop) makes me energetic, I love being energetic with people and with myself.”

Aditya Jagga, 18, biology major, said he enjoys pop music and listens to multiple pop artists; Jagga said he doesn’t have a favorite artist but listens to music “more based on the vibes.”

“I like it, I just vibe with it,” Jagga said.

Estrella Leal, 19, child development major, said their favorite music genre is Latin or pop, but that they also liked the “old type of rap” from artists like the Wu Tang Clan.

“Why pop? Because of Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter,” Leal said. “I’m quite basic when it comes to music.”

Camila Reyes, 18, English major, said they enjoy pop and rap music and that their favorite artist is Beyoncé.

“I like the performances a lot,” Reyes said. “She (Beyoncé) fits both pop music and rap music, depending on what album; I am a huge bey-hive.”

Rafael Camacho, 30, nursing major, said his favorite genres are “between hardcore rock and hip-hop” but that he listens to music based on his mood. Some of Camacho’s favorite artists are Lil Wayne, BIG30 and Future.