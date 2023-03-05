De Anza College’s Academic Senate discussed funding for scholarships and options for the relocation of the arts quad with De Anza President Lloyd Holmes on Feb. 27.

According to President Holmes, the arts quad on campus is outdated and needs extensive upgrades to improve accessibility, replace electrical and mechanical equipment and improve thermal and exterior finish. He explained that many spaces can no longer adequately serve their functions and changes need to be made to accommodate that.

“The goal of relocating the arts is really for us to maintain the arts community, improve the functionality of the space and then adjust to changes in curriculum and enrollment,” Holmes said. “We have ten options for the arts quad relocation and I ask that each individual looks at all the options and then provides feedback.”

Holmes mentioned that option “J” seems to be the most viable option for now, as it keeps various types of creative arts grouped together. However, plans moving forward have not been finalized yet and Holmes is still asking for feedback.

“We want to move our division offices into some temporary place until we are able to renovate other space,” Holmes said. “We would also want to move visual and performing arts into some temporary place to offer more flexibility to the relocation.”

He said the probable cost of relocating the creative arts program buildings is $8.7 million. The cost of constructing performing arts classrooms in the event center is around $6.1 million, and the process will include demolishing and constructing new walls to optimize spaces as well as adding new interior finishes, lighting, mechanical components and plumbing.

Cheryl Balm, the academic senate president, also talked about the financial aid scholarship offered. She said it is intended for any De Anza student who is invested in pursuing their educational and vocational goals and could benefit from additional financial support.

“We offer up to $1,000 for De Anza College students who have completed 18 units,” Balm said. “In the past, the academic senate awarded two $1,000 scholarships to De Anza students each year. They were last awarded in 2020, at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. ”

Balm said the Academic Senate would offer a scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year, but the group is still trying to secure the funding for it.

The Academic Senate also discussed emergency cash grants that help students who are facing a financial emergency. Lisa Mandy, the director of financial aid and scholarships, discussed who these grants can be issued to.

“De Anza can provide limited cash grants for eligible students who are facing hardship related to COVID-19 or struggling with an urgent expense that might otherwise force them to leave school,” Mandy said. “Please note that it may take two to three weeks to process your application.”

During the meeting, the academic senate also confirmed Tim Shively to replace Sal Breiter as the vice president of the faculty hiring committee, and went over the Brown Act changes that would go into effect at the next meeting.

The next meeting will focus on discussing scholarship funds and preparing for the upcoming Measure G board study session on April 11.