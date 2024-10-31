The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Cupertino Veterans Memorial to celebrate women in the military

Sponsored Article | October 31, 2024

At 11AM on Monday the 11th of November we will celebrate Veterans Day at The Cupertino Veterans Memorial. This year we will emphasize women Veterans and First Responders

We invite you to join us  across the street from the main entrance to De Anza College (Free Parking at De Anza which will be closed for the holiday.) as we celebrate our Veterans and specifically remember women leaders including CPT Diane Carlson Evans, US Army Nurse Corps who served in Viet Nam and ultimately created the Viet Nam Women’s Memorial in Washington DC on the grounds of the Wall.

 

We will also celebrate The Honorable Sandy James, co-Founder of the Cupertino Veterans Memorial, and former mayor of the City of Cupertino.

 

The CVM is the nation’s first memorial to the Afghanistan Conflict and celebrates the sacrifices of Navy Seals and US Army Special Operations Personnel. The large bronze statue is known as “The Guardians” and is a very moving image of two defenders, ever watchful, back to back. The two soldiers represented are Cupertino’s own Matthew Axelson, and James Suh, two Navy SEALs who died fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan during Operation Red Wings. LONE SURVIVOR, the book and movie, recalls their courage and sacrifice. We will be joined by members of the Suh and Axelson Families.

 

Our speakers will be Major General Tracy Smith, US Army. She commands the 63rd Readiness Division, and she will be joined in  remarks by CDR Tom Deitz, former commander of Navy SEAL Team 5.

 

Music will be provided by MS. Reyna Padron, Police Cadet, on Violin, Marine SGT Sam Grinels, and The West Bay Community Band, conducted by Erinn Washburn.

 

The CVM supports De Anza Colleges’ large Veterans population together  with the Cupertino Rotary and American Legion Post 642. Please come out to honor our Veterans, Police, and Fire Personnel. Please come out to honor our Military Veterans and First Responders

