Study Abroad 2025 Benefit Concert

Join Us for a Special Event
March 25, 2025

Thursday, April 10: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Visual and Performing Arts Center, Stevens Creek Blvd. De Anza Campus, Cupertino

On behalf of President Omar Torres and the Global Education Partnerships (GEP) program, you are cordially invited to enjoy an evening of classical music – performed by virtuoso violinist Joseph Gold and State Dept Musical Ambassador pianist Carl Blake – to benefit this year’s Study Abroad program to the Olympic City of Paris France and environ

Please join us beginning at 5:30PM on Thursday 10 April, , in the Visual & Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in the front of the campus, facing Stevens Creek. Admission is free for students and Study Abroad donors, and includes a Pizza and salad repast in the VPAC for donors and students.

The musical program will include interactive selections played by Gold and Blake. Joseph Gold began studying the violin at age 8; he later graduated from the University of Southern California and was coached by Jascha Heifetz. He is the author of “Paganini’s Art of Violin Playing” and other titles.

Carl Blake holds three degrees in piano performance, including a master’s from San José State and a doctorate from Cornell, and has performed around the world on U.S. State Department tours. The firswt State Dept Musical Ambassador was Loius “Sachmo” Armstrong.

The Study Abroad program will bring 44 students and their faculty advisers to learn and explore in Paris and the environs this summer. For more information about the program, visit deanza.edu/study-abroad.

For questions about the concert, please call John Swensson at 408.590.4430 or Julie Pesano,, 650 814-1803 . We look forward to seeing you on April 10th.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT !

Thursday, April 10: 5:30-7:30 p.m., VPAC

