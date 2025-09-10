The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Trustees approve relocation plan for tenants at McClellan Terrace Apartments

Residents worry children will be forced to change schools as district converts apartments to student housing
Gavin Rust, La Voz Staff
September 10, 2025
Gavin Rust
The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees approved the relocation plan designed to assist residents vacating the apartment during its Regular Meeting and Public Hearing on the Budget on Sept. 8 held at Foothill College.

The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees approved a plan on Sept. 8 to provide relocation packages covering rent and moving costs for current residents of the McClellan Terrace Apartments, which the Foothill-De Anza Community College District  recently purchased for student housing.

Maggie Harry, relocation and housing program manager at GFT Inc., the firm responsible for handling assistance for the outgoing tenants, said each tenant will receive financial aid equal to one month’s rent. 

“In addition to that, under the state program, households will be eligible for benefits equal to the cost of comparable housing minus either 30% of their current gross household income or the rent that they pay, whichever is less,” Harry said.

The unanimously approved plan was met with disappointment from some current residents, including Devander Reddy, who fears children will have to change schools if their families cannot stay within their school districts.

“We are all here for the schools, right?” Reddy said. “Why does the kid have to lose his friends?”

Vice Chancellor of Business Services Christopher Dela Rosa, confirmed that the state education code says if a child is one year away from graduating elementary, middle, or high school, they and their family must be relocated to a home in their school district and if not, families should discuss with their school if they can stay despite their move.

“I would encourage them to reach out to the school districts involved, so that they can have that engaged conversation with them.” Dela Rosa said. 

The deal for McClellan Terrace officially closed July 31, and residents are required to vacate the complex by June 30, 2026, a date Dela Rosa said was chosen to avoid forcing children to move during the school year.

In the meantime, residents of McClellan Terrace who wish to leave earlier than the June 30 deadline next year may do so, and FHDA students will take their place as units become available.

“They (the relocation firm) will work together with them (outgoing tenants) to provide the technical assistance.” Dela Rosa said.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The Board of Trustees met to discuss the use of AI tool Rumi to improve academic integrity at their second meeting of the summer quarter on Monday, Aug. 4.
Trustees consider AI tool to curb cheating
The Social Sciences and Humanities Village, part of De Anza College's Guided Pathways program, on June 26. Guided Pathways is specifically mentioned by name in President Donald Trump’s 2026 budget proposal.
Trump budget proposal may cut student services, learning communities
Cal Fire firefighters walking back to their vehicles after participating in a controlled burn on May 22 at Calero County Park in South San Jose.
Fire departments urge preparation for wildfire season in Northern California
A protester stands up out of the sunroof of a car holding a protest sign and shouting support to the "No Kings" protest while passing along El Camino Real in Mountain View, on Saturday, June 14.
Photo Essay: Thousands rally across the Bay Area
Campus police staff members mouth-feed Capaq the llama, age 6 in the S Quad on June 18.
DASG De-Stress Day brings students and llamas together
Fact Friday: June 20
Fact Friday: June 20
More in Story Carousel
NASA’s Crew-11 lifts off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 1 at 11:43 a.m., beginning its journey to the International Space Station. The crew is flying aboard the Crew  Dragon Endeavour, making its sixth flight, the most of any in the fleet.
Photo Essay: Liftoff!
Stepping into professional spaces, De Anza could become a powerful college worth listening to and a peer to other well known institutions.
A degree isn’t enough — students deserve a name they can be proud of
Angel Coberly, 63, undeclared major at Shasta College, is a returning college student enrolled in online classes.
The future of college is here, but at what cost?
Choir and orchestra perform live at Grace Cathedral
Choir and orchestra perform live at Grace Cathedral
Feeling like a third wheel in a budding relationship can hurt, especially when you fear losing a friend.
Love Voz: Losing to the second wheel
Nazima Zhumgalbekova, 19, economics major, performs "Sunrise Sway," a traditional Kazakh dance at the DASG talent show on May 16.
Photo Essay: Students take the stage
About the Contributor
Gavin Rust
Gavin Rust, Staff Reporter
Gavin Rust is a reporter for La Voz News and enjoys bringing stories that matter to the public light.