Trustees approve relocation plan for tenants at McClellan Terrace Apartments

The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees approved a plan on Sept. 8 to provide relocation packages covering rent and moving costs for current residents of the McClellan Terrace Apartments, which the Foothill-De Anza Community College District recently purchased for student housing.

Maggie Harry, relocation and housing program manager at GFT Inc., the firm responsible for handling assistance for the outgoing tenants, said each tenant will receive financial aid equal to one month’s rent.

“In addition to that, under the state program, households will be eligible for benefits equal to the cost of comparable housing minus either 30% of their current gross household income or the rent that they pay, whichever is less,” Harry said.

The unanimously approved plan was met with disappointment from some current residents, including Devander Reddy, who fears children will have to change schools if their families cannot stay within their school districts.

“We are all here for the schools, right?” Reddy said. “Why does the kid have to lose his friends?”

Vice Chancellor of Business Services Christopher Dela Rosa, confirmed that the state education code says if a child is one year away from graduating elementary, middle, or high school, they and their family must be relocated to a home in their school district and if not, families should discuss with their school if they can stay despite their move.

“I would encourage them to reach out to the school districts involved, so that they can have that engaged conversation with them.” Dela Rosa said.

The deal for McClellan Terrace officially closed July 31, and residents are required to vacate the complex by June 30, 2026, a date Dela Rosa said was chosen to avoid forcing children to move during the school year.

In the meantime, residents of McClellan Terrace who wish to leave earlier than the June 30 deadline next year may do so, and FHDA students will take their place as units become available.

“They (the relocation firm) will work together with them (outgoing tenants) to provide the technical assistance.” Dela Rosa said.