The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

San Jose marches for workers, civil rights on May Day

Protesters rally against Trump administration
Daniel Ramirez, La Voz Staff
May 19, 2025
Daniel Ramirez
May Day protesters march across a bridge on Santa Clara Street on the way to San Jose City Hall on May 1.

Hundreds of May Day protesters marched through San Jose advocating for workers and immigrant rights while denouncing the Trump administration and supporting other marginalized groups on May 1.

This year’s May Day protests began at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of King and Story roads before marching at 4 p.m. towards San Jose City Hall and remained peaceful for the duration of the event. The marchers made calls to end immigration deportations, increase protections for LGBTQ Americans, end military support for Israel and resist the Trump administration.

California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra attended the protests and spoke at San Jose City Hall. For Kalra, this year’s May Day was of greater importance than previous marches.

California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra, who represents the 25th Assembly District, gives a speech to the crowd at San Jose City Hall on May 1. (Daniel Ramirez)

“We have a guy in the White House that wants to be a dictator, that changes the state, that raises the stakes,” Kalra said. “We’re fighting for workers to unite, to take down this dangerous individual.”

Since President Donald Trump returned to office, deportations have decreased despite promises to escalate. The Trump administration has faced criticism and legal action regarding the deportations.

International students across the U.S. have had their visa status revoked, with six De Anza students having theirs revoked. As of April 28, all six visa statuses were restored.

Many students were involved in the march, including Jati Witisono, 21, San Jose State University student. They held up posters, signs and banners that said “Resistance,” “Stop Genocide,” “Diversity,” and “My rights aren’t up for debate.”

“The Trump administration has been kidnapping people off the streets just for expressing their righteous free speech. That’s unacceptable,” Witisono said. “The objectives are here to build a protest, to build community, to meet new people, to show our strength, to unite (and) to have fun.”

Community worker cq Olivia Ortez was also involved, handing out food and water to the marchers.

“I feel like this march has brought everyone together, not just specific groups, like… color or immigrants only,” Ortez said. “I’ve seen (people) supporting Palestine, workers rights and all that.”

Ortez said people shouldn’t be afraid to speak out against injustice.

“Just action. Call your congressman, your senator. Just do little actions that support the movement,” Ortez said.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Student leaders from the Student Rights and Equity committee discuss items including approving the Student Rights Equity Code during their weekly meeting inside the DASG lounge within the Hinson Campus Center on Wednesday, May 14. Other items included plans to review student scholarships, scheduled for next meeting's agenda.
DASG approves Student Rights and Equity code
Fact Friday: May 16
Fact Friday: May 16
Veronica Acevedo Avila, English instructor, discusses the motion to add quantitative reasoning during the Academic Senate meeting on May 5.
Academic Senate adds quantitative reasoning to educational values
The DASG Finance Committee answers the Board of Trustees' questions after presenting their Fund 41 and Fund 46 changes at Foothill College on Monday, May 5. The committee announced changes to next year's fiscal budget -- institutionalizing the athletics department and fully funding the Higher Education for AB 540 Students.
Finance committee increases student fee to fund million-dollar budget
Fact Friday: May 9
Fact Friday: May 9
Gary Chen, 22, computer engineering major, reads a magazine in the International Student Programs office on May 1. The ISP office is a resource center for F-1 visa De Anza students.
U.S. reverses visa record terminations for 6 De Anza students
More in Story Carousel
In a constantly busy college environment, it’s necessary to reframe stress and take care of oneself.
5 tips to keep your brain from getting fried
The number of petals on a rose, like the number of spikes on a mace, is unchangeable. However, you can change the outcome of a potential relationship. Don't leave it up to chance if you want it.
Love Voz: Is chivalry dead?
Travelers will no longer be able to use non-REAL ID compliant driver's licenses to board domestic flights.
Dear traveler, are you REAL ID ready?
MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major, keeps an eye to the shuttlecock to win a score. The Mountain Lions compete in a home game at the De Anza College gymnasium on May 1 for the 2025 Coast Conference.
Women’s badminton dominates Coast Conference championship in singles and doubles
After the quake: Burmese students reflect, mobilize
After the quake: Burmese students reflect, mobilize
You’ve ruined the USC #SpeakYourMIND challenge for me!
You’ve ruined the USC #SpeakYourMIND challenge for me!
About the Contributor
Daniel Ramirez
Daniel Ramirez, Freelance Reporter
My name is Daniel but I prefer to go by Dan! This spring, I hope to continue putting out relevant stories that I believe more people should be following! Hopefully what I write will better inform everyone about what is going on in the world today!