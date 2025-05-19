San Jose marches for workers, civil rights on May Day

Hundreds of May Day protesters marched through San Jose advocating for workers and immigrant rights while denouncing the Trump administration and supporting other marginalized groups on May 1.

This year’s May Day protests began at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of King and Story roads before marching at 4 p.m. towards San Jose City Hall and remained peaceful for the duration of the event. The marchers made calls to end immigration deportations, increase protections for LGBTQ Americans, end military support for Israel and resist the Trump administration.

California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra attended the protests and spoke at San Jose City Hall. For Kalra, this year’s May Day was of greater importance than previous marches.

“We have a guy in the White House that wants to be a dictator, that changes the state, that raises the stakes,” Kalra said. “We’re fighting for workers to unite, to take down this dangerous individual.”

Since President Donald Trump returned to office, deportations have decreased despite promises to escalate . The Trump administration has faced criticism and legal action regarding the deportations.

International students across the U.S. have had their visa status revoked, with six De Anza students having theirs revoked. As of April 28, all six visa statuses were restored.

Many students were involved in the march, including Jati Witisono, 21, San Jose State University student. They held up posters, signs and banners that said “Resistance,” “Stop Genocide,” “Diversity,” and “My rights aren’t up for debate.”

“The Trump administration has been kidnapping people off the streets just for expressing their righteous free speech. That’s unacceptable,” Witisono said. “The objectives are here to build a protest, to build community, to meet new people, to show our strength, to unite (and) to have fun.”

Community worker cq Olivia Ortez was also involved, handing out food and water to the marchers.

“I feel like this march has brought everyone together, not just specific groups, like… color or immigrants only,” Ortez said. “I’ve seen (people) supporting Palestine, workers rights and all that.”

Ortez said people shouldn’t be afraid to speak out against injustice.

“Just action. Call your congressman, your senator. Just do little actions that support the movement,” Ortez said.