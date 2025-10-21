A fresh start for the Hub

Gallery | 9 Photos Chloe Kenrow Students leave the Hub after collecting groceries, snacks and other essentials.

The Hub at De Anza College, formerly known as the Resource Hub, reopened at the Baldwin Winery Building at the start of the Fall Quarter.

Since reopening, the Hub has a wider variety of items on display, Roary’s closet with clothes and shoes and more access to hot meals, said Nazy Galoyan, dean of enrollment services.

“We are partnered with World Food Movement and they bring in hot meals and serve our students every Wednesday.”

Students may stop by the Hub for fresh produce, groceries, clothing items and hot meals up to three times per week. Inside, Roary’s Market—formerly known as the Food Pantry—is stocked with meat, produce, dairy and more.

The Hub also organizes mobile food markets, including Park it Market and Loaves and Fishes, set up in Parking Lot A on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Hub serves hot meals twice a week, offers one free cafeteria meal voucher and daily snacks and essentials such as toiletries, school materials and Crumbl cookies.

Alice An, 18, computer science major, said she enjoyed the selection of produce offered at the mobile markets and added that the Hub is a great convenience for students.

“The Hub helps us to reduce the time it would take to go to other food markets. It helps us focus more on our studies,” An said.

Galoyan said the Hub now offers more convenient access to students than before.

“In the past we had a food pantry location, the Hub’s mobile location and storage in our third location,” Galoyan said. “It was very hard to manage all the rotations and now it’s one stop for students.”

Galoyan explained that it’s not just a financial burden for students to get fresh produce and food, but it is also time taken from their schedules and sometimes a lack of convenience.

Davon Hopkins, 20, business major, said there’s more space now at the Hub and he enjoys how he can browse items and pick out what he wants.

“Before you would just scan your card and someone would hand it to you,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins added having free groceries is helpful for him and his household.

The Hub staff and representatives from the Bill Wilson Center also serve students on Tuesdays, offering information about on- and off-campus resources that support academic success, mental health, and housing and financial security.

Grisel Vasquez, program coordinator, said the Hub helps ease students’ stress and that she enjoys being able to provide this kind of service.

“I know how important academics are. So if I can remove some of that heaviness that a student has then I think that is what we are here for,” Vasquez said.

The Hub’s hours, services and location are listed on its De Anza College webpage and Instagram. It is located across from the Financial Aid office, facing the A Quad and Stevens Creek Boulevard.