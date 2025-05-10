After the quake: Burmese students reflect, mobilize

Video transcript

series of earthquakes hit Myanmar on March 28, killing at least 3,800 people, injuring more than 5,100 and leaving many without access to necessities, according to the United Nations. La Voz spoke with Burmese students to hear their stories.

[Wadi Lin Lei] It was around midnight in here and I received a call from my dad. So he called as soon as the earthquake finished, but I only got to talk to him for a few seconds when the line got cut off.

[Waing Nadi Win] I have a grandma who is in Yangon and she has a heart condition. So I was like she could be shocked and like, kind of faint and then have to go to the hospital or something.

So I immediately tried to contact my grandma, but thankfully I got in touch.

[Lei] When I got to hear his voice, I kind of broke down because I was very worried about them. Like are they okay? Is the house okay? Is everyone around us okay?

But after hearing from my both mom and dad there, I felt relief that, you know, as long as they’re safe, because that’s the first priority.

[Win] Every time I go to Facebook, social media apps, like every app. For like a week it was dominated with like, people are dying,

how people are trapped, and then how people are kind of asking for help.

And then I just become sad.

[Swan Oak Soe] I actually lost very close friends to the earthquake.

Actually, it was my friend’s sister, but like, we used to play games together and then we were talking like weeks ago.

[Lei] Honestly I wanted to, I wanted to go back and just to be with them just to make sure that they’re doing okay, just to help them in any way that I can.

And then, sorry, I’m kind of getting emotional. I just wanted to be with them, just to help them in any way emotionally. Just to, you know, be there for them.

[Thu Ta] We hosted a fundraising event in Valley Church. And like, last year, it’s supposed to be a water festival. But this year we changed the fundraising event because of the earthquake that happened in Myanmar

We collaborated with the other colleges such as Foothill, San Jose City College, San Jose State University, so we can combine our forces.

[Lei] I would just love to say to the people, the students from Myanmar affected by this, to have a strong heart on this. And if anyone just needs any support, they can reach out to me as well as there’s so many support places on campus.

So you’re not alone when you’re struggling and there’s someone out there who is willing to hear you out and help you.

Reconstruction is underway in Mandalay and neighboring cities. According to the Burmese Student Association, it raised over $4,700 during the Thingyan festival fundraiser. The club's Linktree and Instagram pages have more information about ways to contribute.