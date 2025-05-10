The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

After the quake: Burmese students reflect, mobilize

Student association raises funds and fosters community
Atharva Salkar, La Voz Staff
May 10, 2025
Atharva Salkar

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28 near the city of Mandalay.

Burmese students at De Anza College shared their immediate reactions, the personal impact the earthquake had on their lives and the ongoing fundraising efforts made by the Burmese Student Association and similar clubs at other colleges.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Atharva Salkar
Atharva Salkar, Freelance Illustrator
Hey! I’m Atharva — you can call me Ati. I’m excited to be back this quarter to create cool graphics, videos, and web content for La Voz! Tschüss and adiós!