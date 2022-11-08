DASG+revives+the+bike+program

DASG revives the bike program1 min read

Ryan Delrosario

Ryan Delrosario, Freelance Reporter
November 8, 2022

With more De Anza College classes returning to in-person instruction and more students on campus, projects and programs are now starting back up. Among them is the DASG Bike Program for student to rent and return by the end of each quarter. The Environmental Sustainability Committee of De Anza Student Government talks about their work to bring the bike program back to campus.