As vaccination for all adults opens up on April 15, De Anza College students are deciding which vaccine provider they prefer.

Medical assistant major Adrian Curiel, 21, already received the Pfizer vaccine.

“I chose this provider because it was the most effective when used in trials,” he said. “At first, I didn’t want to receive the vaccine, but after seeing the vaccine do well in effectiveness, I was encouraged to get it.”

Rachel Nguyen, a 21-year-old nursing major, chose the Moderna vaccine, recommended by her health care provider. She said she didn’t want to receive the vaccine but is doing so for the safety of her family.

“I don’t know the underlying conditions it could have in the future and I was told it can affect certain medications that I’m on,” she said. “But I have to (receive it) in order to protect my family.”

Moneay Aguirre, 19, a health science major, also received the Moderna vaccine — but she did not choose the provider.

“I didn’t have a choice,” Aguirre said. “I was referred to get the vaccine because I am technically my grandmother’s caretaker.”

Aguirre said she was referred to get the vaccine the same time as her grandmother and was very skeptical about it.

“I didn’t think I was going to get it so early,” she added. “I did want it — I just wasn’t prepared.”

The vaccination included some side effects, Curiel and Aguirre added.

“After receiving the first dose (of Pfizer), I did have a couple of side effects,” Curiel said. “I had soreness in the arm I received the injection in, fever, headaches and was overall really tired.”

Aguirre said she felt similar side-effects.

“(Directly) after receiving my (Moderna dosage), I felt good,” Aguirre said. “That night is when I developed symptoms and effects, such as fever, headaches, and became very lightheaded.”

Curiel and Aguirre both said their symptoms were temporary and only lasted a few days.

All three students said they recommend Pfizer and Moderna, urging other students to get vaccinated to help put an end to the pandemic.

“I believe more people should be vaccinated,” Curiel said. “The more people receive the vaccine, the less the virus will spread and the sooner we can continue our lives with normality”

Nguyen said that students do not have to get vaccinated right away, though.

“I believe others should be vaccinated, but it doesn’t have to be anytime soon if they have concerns on how the vaccine affects them in the long run,” Nguyen said. “People should be vaccinated to help stop the spread and protect the ones they love.”

All 16+ California residents can get vaccinated on April 15. They can sign up here.