La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Bay area choir preserves Persian heritage through music

Visual and Performing Arts Center hosts 14-song concert spanning regional cultures, musical traditions
Sango Levonian, La Voz Staff
November 5, 2025
Sango Levonian

The Bay Area Persian Choir, a non-profit community music group dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional Persian music, held its fall 2025 Concert in the Visual and Performing Arts Center at De Anza College on Nov. 1.

The choir performed roughly 14 pieces, including traditional folk music from Iran and neighboring regions, as well as an original piece inspired by the Persian poet Rumi.

Sango Levonian
Sango Levonian, Freelance Videographer
I’m a big believer in the power of video storytelling; I’d like to lend my experience and passion toward covering as many events as I can on campus.