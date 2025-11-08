Photo Essay: De Anza draws Hartnell on 88th-minute equalizer

Gallery | 11 Photos Ko Ko Lin Thant De Anza forward Ryan Corcoran (De Anza No. 9) fights off a challenge from Hartnell’s (Hartnell No. 5) for control of the ball in the attacking third during the Coast Conference matchup at De Anza College on Friday, Oct. 31.

The De Anza College men’s soccer team fought back from a late deficit to secure a vital 1-1 tie against Hartnell College, the current second-place team in the Coast-North Division in a fierce Coast Conference clash on Oct. 31.

The Mountain Lions, with a 8-4-4 overall record, showed resilience after a turbulent start, battling their way to a draw against the South Conference’s top team.

Hartnell set the tone immediately, dominating duels and pressing De Anza’s defense. The visitors’ intensity paid off in the eighth minute when left winger, Jesus Arroyo,(Hartnell No. 7) found the back of the net to give Hartnell a 1-0 lead.

De Anza struggled to find its rhythm in the first half. The Mountain Lions only shot on target once and Hartnell shot on target twice.

“I think we should’ve won,” forward (De Anza No. 9) Ryan Corcoran,18, kinesiology major said. “We had more to do in the first half, and that would’ve made the game easier.”

The match’s intensity surged in the second half, with tempers between players and referees. De Anza’s Alexis Preciado and Alejandro Juarez both received yellow cards for the fouls on opponents as the game grew increasingly physical.

“I’m a De Anza student, so I have to support the team,” spectator Hein Htet “John” Naing said, 20, business major. “They started slow, but you could feel the energy picking up. I really thought they had a chance to tie it up in the second half.”

De Anza mounted one final push as time winded down. In the 88th minute, forward Keven “Peewee” Orocio (De Anza No. 14), 18, business administration major came through with the dramatic equalizer.

Orocio nearly scored again in the 90th minute, but the ball ricocheted off the goal post.

The referee’s final whistle confirmed the 1-1 draw.

“Today’s performance was a tough one,” Orocio said. “We could’ve done a lot better at the start, but we really brought it back and fought for the win. We were unlucky not to get it, but I’m glad we tied.”

Orocio said the team will take lessons from their fourth conference tie.

“I’m taking away from this match a stronger start and more passion to get goals,” Orocio said. “We didn’t get many shots, but heading into the next match, we’ll keep our heads high and stay motivated.”