The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Badminton secures 21-0 victory, remains undefeated

Shutout win highlights team’s depth, chemistry and rise as state championship contenders
Seanna Henry, La Voz Staff
April 26, 2025
Allan Galeana
Mailan Hoang Vuong, 19, business administration major, prepares to serve during a game against Mission College at the De Anza main gym on April 15.

The women’s badminton team delivered a commanding performance on April 15, shutting out Mission College 21-0 in a Coast Conference Championships matchup on its home court.

This victory gives De Anza College a 10-0 record overall and 6-0 in the Coast Conference, placing the team No. 1 in the state. The performance solidifies its first-place ranking in the conference and positions them as a dominant force in the California Community College Athletic Association.

From the first match, the Mountain Lions took control. De Anza won all six singles and all three doubles matches in straight games, displaying a level of preparation and cohesion that overwhelmed its opponents.

The De Anza women’s badminton team plays a double and singles match against Mission College in the De Anza main gym on April 15. (Allan Galeana)

Head coach Mark Landefeld shed light on the team’s energy before the match.

“The girls have really generated a lot of self-confidence with the way they have approached the season, their attitudes (and) how they deal with competition,” Landefeld said. “It’s really been a very pleasant experience working with this year’s team.”

The singles lineup proved too strong for Mission College, as De Anza didn’t drop a single game.

Trinity Nguyen, 18, data science major, delivered the most lopsided victory of the day, defeating her opponent 21–3, 21–0 with relentless pace and control.

Makayla Than, 18, business administration major, also stood out with a dominant 21–2, 21–7 win, showing off her precision and court awareness.

In the first match, Mailan Hoang Vuong, 19, business administration major, set the tone early with a confident 21–9, 21–6 victory.

“There’s still a lot of competition, there’s still a lot of good players in the league,” Hoang Vuong said. “I think I’m confident that we can win the state championships.” 

De Anza’s doubles teams were just as unstoppable.

Jenny Thai, 19, psychology major, and Karina Chow, 18, cognitive science major dominated the ninth match with a clean 21–3, 21–0 sweep.

Vuong and Natalee Lam, 19, business administration major, delivered a smooth and calculated 21–11, 21–10 win.

As the last game of the match approached, Than and Nguyen teamed up for a tougher matchup, winning the first game 21–19, losing the second 15-21 and finally taking the match in the third game 23–21.

“There’s been a lot of buildup for our team, coming from the coaches and coming from each other,” Thai said. “My experience last year … I definitely didn’t see this type of teamwork and challenge. We know that we have something special here.” 

The Mountain Lions were confident going into the match — not arrogant. With Mission College seeded fifth in the Coast Conference, and many of its players recruited from the women’s basketball team to qualify, the match became more than just a win; it was a learning opportunity.

De Anza, recognizing the gap in experience, played with sportsmanship and grace while maintaining its competitive edge.

With sharp focus, strong leadership and unmatched chemistry, the Mountain Lions continue to raise the bar in collegiate badminton.

“We want to come through strong and make sure we’re on our game,” Landefeld said.

 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26) runs towards first base in a game against Skyline on the De Anza baseball field on Tuesday, April 15.
Baseball fails to come up with big hit, shut out 5-0 by Skyline
Infielder Mateo Rodriguez (De Anza No. 22) runs to first base after hitting ball at De Anza baseball field on March 18.
San Mateo scores 11 unanswered runs, baseball loses 11-4
Thien Nguyen, 20, nursing major, Ying Long, 20, graphic design major, Cheryl Owiesny, pickleball instructor and Darin Troung, 22, nursing major, come together to shake hands in good sportsmanship after their fourth match of the class on March 11 at the De Anza tennis courts.
An unseen coach and her journey beyond the wins
Right fielder Evan McRae (De Anza No. 19) hits a ball at the De Anza baseball field on Feb. 27.
Mountain Lions only score home run, lose to Ohlone 7-1
Owens tries to block guard Coby Christensen (Las Positas No. 2) from outside the three-point line.
Photo Essay: Men’s basketball lose on sophomore night
Outfielder Bodie Eskes (De Anza No. 4), slides to second base at the De Anza baseball field on March 4.
Baseball falls short to Cabrillo, losing 8-6
About the Contributors
Seanna Henry
Seanna Henry, Opinions Editor
Seanna Henry is a poet, journalist, and professional overthinker with a thing for good stories and bold opinions. As this quarter’s Opinions Editor for La Voz, she’s on a mission to stir conversation and spotlight voices that matter.
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Sports Editor
My name is Allan Galeana, the sports editor for the quarter; I am positive this will be my best year yet.