La Voz reporters won several awards at the recent conference of the Journalism Association of Community Colleges.

In live contests during the online conference, features editor Kevin Nguyen won third place for a news story about the keynote speech. Editor-in-chief Michael Davis received honorable mention in the copyediting contest. About 40 California community colleges competed.

In awards for work published in academic year 2020-2021, news editor Mathew Bejarano was awarded first place for a news story about DASG elections, and social media editor Teddy Ha won first place for an illustration to go with a story about students’ new hobbies during the pandemic. Ha also won a second-place award for an informational graphic about student athletes’ transfer destinations.

Former editor-in-chief Annalise Friemarck won third place for a graphic about student and faculty housing. Sam Lai, who served as Impulse editor, won fourth place for a photo story about a Transgender Day of Remembrance in San Jose.

Receiving honorable mentions were former features editor Jodi Wong for a photo illustration about Lunar New Year and former editor-in-chief Diana Piper for a review of “The Queen’s Gambit” and Vi Nguyen for an illustration about people emerging socially after vaccines became available.