One of the best things about the COVID-19 pandemic is staying at home, attempting new recipes, and then finally getting to eat it.

With people grabbing bananas off the shelves to prepare for lockdown, banana bread recipes have been popular for people around the world to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

BANANA BREAD MUFFINS

Serving Size: 12-14 servings

Start to Finish: 25-30 minutes

Making this recipe with people in your household could be a fun introduction into baking for kids and adults because the muffins can be customizable by the toppings they want to put on top. Also, this recipe could be used traditional banana bread in a loaf pan as well. So bring out your baking skills and make this comfort food recipe while you’re in quarantine. Overripe bananas are ideal for making banana bread recipes.

1⁄2 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, beaten

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla

Toppings (Optional):

Strawberries

Blueberries

Walnuts

Semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar.

When the butter and sugar are creamed, add in the beaten eggs and mashed bananas to the mixture.

Combine all ingredients until completely incorporated. Sift together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to the mixing bowl and then mix until just combined, do not overmix.

Scoop the mixture into a greased muffin tray and bake as is plain banana bread muffins or add any toppings of your choice and then bake.

Place muffin trays into the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove pan from oven and cool slightly on a cooling rack. Best served warm.

Nutrition information per serving: 275 calories\; 94 g calories from fat (35% of total calories)\; 10.5 g fat (6.2 g saturated)\; 62 mg cholesterol\; 338.3 mg sodium\; 42.5 g total carbohydrate\; 1.4 g dietary fiber\; 24.4 g sugars\; 3.8 g protein.