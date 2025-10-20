The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Leading with culture and courage

Business, motherhood, racial identity intersect at the Women of Color in Entrepreneurship Discussion Panel
Mariana Frias Da Costa, La Voz Staff
October 20, 2025
Atharva Salkar
From left, Maryam Nemazie, Cindy Lam and Candy Gomez speak at the Women of Color: Path to Entrepreneurship event on Oct. 16 at the Media and Learning Center.

Three local entrepreneurs spoke about turning their cultural identities into sources of strength as they navigated the challenges of running a business during a panel hosted by De Anza’s Career Technical Education at the Media and Learning Center on Oct. 9.

Katrina Tran, grant administrator for the CTE and Workforce Division, said she understands the importance of representation from her own experience in academia. 

“I identify as Vietnamese-American and it takes a lot of encouragement and confidence to enter into the workforce,” Tran said. “When I see people that resonate with me, it gives me the thought of ‘Wow, if they can do it, I can do it.’”

The entrepreneurs on the panel were Candy Gomez, boba enthusiast and owner of Tealyfe; Cindy Lam, hairstylist and owner of Ivory Salon; and Maryam Nemazie, attorney and owner of her own law firm.

As students quietly entered the room, grabbing mochi donuts by the door and singing in, the three women reviewed their questions and got ready to lead the discussion before an audience of 11 students.

Wendy Poon, 32, nursing major and student administrator, helped oversee the panel and asked the speakers to share some of the greatest obstacles they had to face in their careers.

“I grew up in Eastside San Jose. I already felt economically disadvantaged,” Gomez said. “I didn’t know anyone who owned a business, and oftentimes I felt like I didn’t fit in.” 

All three women said they faced a lack of representation and mentorship early in their career.

Lam, who also came from an immigrant family and grew up in Eastside San Jose, shared her experience.

Audience members listen to speakers at the Women of Color: Path to Entrepreneurship workshop on Oct. 16 at the Media and Learning Center. (Atharva Salkar)

“I didn’t have many resources, and had to work 12 to 15 hours a day, five days a week while I was opening my business,” Lam said. “I had to rely on myself and the people around me.”

To Gomez, being a business owner became a way to give back to her community. Tealyfe, in the ten years that it operated, hosted pop ups, art and music events and an annual Lunar New Year event.

“It gave me a sense of pride and joy, ” Gomez said. She also explained how she is currently working on a new brand.

Being a woman of color in business isn’t the only thing these women have in common.

“Similar to these amazing women, I also am a mother,” Nemazie said. “When I became a mother, I needed something that allowed me to have flexibility.”

Maryam Nemazie speaks about how she stays grounded while balancing motherhood and running a business at the Women of Color: Path to Entrepreneurship workshop on Oct. 16 at the Media and Learning Center. (Atharva Salkar)

Nemazie has worked in various positions, ranging from nonprofit to corporate. She now owns her own law office and works at Santa Clara University. Outside of work, she practices Tibetan sound bowl healing as a form of mindfulness, balance and “surrendering to the process.”

Gomez has recently started seeing a traditional Chinese medicine doctor which opened the door to deeper conversations around her past trauma and life experiences.

“How do you not let those things shape you negatively, or how do you use those things?” said Gomez. 

Nearing the end of the discussion, Lam shared some advice she wished she could have given to her younger self.

“Sacrifice your time. Focus on working right now, growing and focus on your business.” 

About the Contributors
Mariana Frias Da Costa
Mariana Frias Da Costa, Opinion Editor
Passionate about all things involving people and poetry, I am thrilled to join La Voz a second quarter. La Voz is at the heart of our campus community and I am honored to be part of the team that keeps it beating!
Atharva Salkar
Atharva Salkar, Graphic Design Editor
My name is Atharva Salkar, I go by Ati for short. Before we wrote, we drew. Visuals are in our DNA; at La Voz, I plan to employ visual storytelling to translate tough stories into designs that every reader can grasp.