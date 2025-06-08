Meet the winner of La Voz’s Creative Writing and Poetry Contest

Look below the story to read the full poem!



Kylie Arenas, 19, English major, took first place in La Voz News’ Creative Writing and Poetry Contest with her poem, “A Feather in My Lungs.”

Inspired by a past relationship, Arenas explored the personal burden of loving someone who refuses to open up. The poem captures the silent heartbreak with unmatched energy and the difficult yet necessary process of letting go.

“Love is such a powerful emotion and it leaves a grand impact on you,” Arenas said.

The piece was titled to represent something soft and delicate on the surface but heavy with a presence that lingers quietly and deeply.

“It’s always there,” Arenas said. “It’s like something that’s attached to you.”

Through her introspective lines a persistent “what if” follows her, questioning whether a deeper emotional openness could have changed the outcome of their relationship.

“I wanted to know more than just his favorite color,” Arenas said. “I wanted to know what he hated, what he liked, but he just felt like it wasn’t necessary to share those parts with me.”

Despite the relentless push and pull of the relationship, Arenas parallels her former partner to a fallen angel, asking if their relationship was a blessing or a hardship.

“A fallen angel in the Bible means something up to no good,” Arenas said.’ “But in other people’s eyes, a fallen angel means like a savior.”

Arenas said although she originally wrote “A Feather in My Lungs” for a class assignment, her writing process outside of class is relatively the same, brain-dumping ideas on what she calls her “yuck plate.”

“Whenever I write poems, I like to write on paper first,” Arenas said. “I throw out everything that it’s in my head, even if it doesn’t make sense, it’s just to get it out on paper and see what it looks like in front of me.”

From there, Arenas said she builds on the most expandable ideas and cuts out parts that no longer fit.

After writing a rough draft, Arenas types it out, refines line breaks, adds punctuation and shapes the rhythm until it sounds and feels complete.

“I focus on word choice and rhythm,” Arenas said. “Sometimes (after reading) I feel like some words just don’t go or some stanzas and sentences are not needed.”

Crystal Lopez, 20, justice studies and criminology major, said she has known Arenas since elementary school and reconnected with her in high school.

“It’s a way for her to express herself,” Lopez said. “She’s generally very sweet to others, but like all of us, she has her life’s troubles and through her writing, she’s able to move forward with her life.”

For Lopez, the vulnerability in “A Feather in My Lungs,” stood out, specifically Arenas’ different approach to portraying love.

“People only perceive love for its beautiful facets,” Lopez said. “This poem shows the bittersweet connection you form with your partner.”

Karen Tostado, 19, administration of justice major, said she met Arenas in high school through Lopez. Tostado described Arenas as someone who’s able to balance her confidence and sensitivity through her writing.

“She’s very upfront about what she wants but also has a sensitive side that is prevalent through her writing,” Tostado said.

Tostado shares that she thinks Arenas’ authenticity is what makes her poetry so relatable.

“Her pieces are derived from personal experiences. That’s what puts together her poems,” Tostado said. “Even though it may not resonate with everyone, people can take away something meaningful.”

As Arenas looked back at her writing process, she recognized writing doesn’t come easily to all and said that is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Just start writing anything that comes to mind. Although it may not seem meaningful at first, it gives you a base you can build off of,” Arenas said. “When I get writer’s block, I take a break and eat something.”

Arenas’ vulnerability, vivid language and process, grounded in honesty, is what makes her writing impactful. In her creative writing piece, she shares the journey of creation and ultimately hopes readers can take something away from this poem.

“I hope they can relate to this and be reminded of their feathers in their life,” Arenas said. “Whether that’s a lover, family member or even a friend.”

“I hope people start thinking for themselves and what’s good for them, if that means getting rid of that feather in your lung, I think you should do so,” Arenas said. “In the end, it is you who matters the most.”



— Feather in my Lungs By Kylie Arenas I still feel you, like a feather in my lungs. Prickling my throat when your name is mentioned. Each barb sticking to my tongue — I try to spit you out. I feel you in my hair, The wind dances through each and every one of my curls. Like how you used to braid my hair, They tingle when you’re near, alerting me of your presence. Like soaked socks in the rain, You keep weighing me down. I can’t run away from you — Submerging deeper and deeper. I feel you in my heart, digging a space in a crowded home. A vein snaps when you get too close. Your hand reaches out to grab my heart — Instead, you pull out a broken teacup. I feel you when I bite into a cookie, Sweet in the beginning, But it leaves me with a stomachache. I can manage you in portions. I feel you on my lips, A soft touch lingering. My peach-stained lips were left numb. Always wonder what would happen if I wanted more. I wondered what meeting a seraphim would be like, Trumpets blared the moment you stepped into the room. Did heaven send you down to me? Or did hell direct you to ruin me? Now all I have is a feather in my lungs.