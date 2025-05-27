The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
A taste of history at the California History Center

De Anza museum displays exhibits with food and wine
Ashley Kang and Mitchell Park
May 27, 2025
Ashley Kang and Mitchell Park

Community members gathered for an evening of music, art and wine at the California History Center’s Taste of History event, an annual fundraiser to support student multimedia, oral history and archival projects at De Anza College on Saturday, April 26.

Ashley Kang
Ashley Kang, Videography Editor
Ashley is looking forward to developing her video storytelling skills this quarter. She hopes to produce compelling multimedia content that helps the community stay informed and engaged.
Mitchell Park
Mitchell Park, Managing Editor
I love the news! And I’m passionate about bringing creativity and curiosity to reporting. I encourage anyone who cares deeply about anything to drop by and consider joining La Voz.