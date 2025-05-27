A taste of history at the California History Center

Video transcript

[Mitchell Park] Hi, my name is Mitchell Park, I’m here at the California History Center here at De Anza College.

This is the Taste of History event, where community members have gathered in support of multimedia, oral history and archival projects.

So far, the event has featured guest speakers, a panel presentation and a live performance from De Anza a capella group, Vocal Flight.

Inside, there’s said to be food and wine and more. Let’s find out more.

[Tom Izu] The real highlight today and tonight is going inside the building and seeing all the activities that we do. And we have exhibits up here, we work with faculty and students on.

[Jamie Pelusi] We thought of this idea of like, identity and belonging, which anyone can relate to, you know. What is your identity, and what does belonging look like to you?

And so Lisa (Teng)’s class, they were going to take these portraits all using the same chair, but have their identity be centered. And so for our work in the Pride Center we just put this question out, like what does it mean to be queer in 2025? And we asked students to contribute in that way.

[Elvin Ramos] Having the students to continue to have interest in history and community engagement is something really important for us.

[Melanie Reilly] I have opportunities to partner with people like Dr. Ramos and with organizations like the California History Center so that we can bring donors on campus and have them see the work in real life.

[Park, in Spanish] I’m here with …

[Jhonathan Martinez] Jhonathan Martinez.

[Park, in Spanish] Jhonathan Martinez, and what is the name of the company?

[Martinez, in Spanish] And our company, Talavera Tacos, we’re operating in the whole Bay Area. The specialty is our cooking of tacos, of everything.

[Park, in Spanish] I need to try the beef.

That’s delicious. (laughs)