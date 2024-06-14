De Anza highlighted talent with singing, poetry and instrumental playing

On Thursday, June 6 from 5-7 p.m, the Euphrat museum was filled with enthusiasm and appreciation for attending performers.

The open mic was provided by the Four Elements Of Hip Hop club in collaboration with the Euphrat Museum, and was hosted by McTate Stroman II, an award winning poet. The lively audience cheered and clapped for every performer.

There were more than 20 people in the audience, filled with friends and family members of performers. Water and snacks were also provided.

Performers sang, did poetry, and played guitar, piano and other instruments. Each performer was unique and had their own style.

The host was Oscar Cruz, a psychology major and president of the 4 Elements, De Anza’s hip-hop club. Despite being sick, Cruz managed to continue the 15-year tradition of hosting the event for the club.

One of the performers, Astrid Ahuelie, 19, second year student at De Anza and biology major, said she doesn’t usually perform but did that night “to destress.”

Ahuelie sang “Change Your Mind” by Tori Kelly. The passion in her voice was powerful. She was nervous before going onstage but said, “I listened to others.”

Despite the music starting at the wrong time, Ahuelie managed to give a big finish. She kept everyone on their toes while hitting every note with her angelic voice.

Moeka Ishizawa, 22 a second year student at De Anza and an animation major said singing is one of her passions and she performs often.

“Whenever I have a chance I take it,” she said.

Singing is a hobby for Ishizawa and she has a very strong voice. She sang “Paris” by Sabrina Carpenter. The audience was visibly shocked when she began singing. Her voice soothed in a contralto.

She admitted she was nervous but relied on her faith and prayed before performing. She also performed breathing exercises and sang in preparation.

Tapasya Suman, 21, music major, sang and played the piano. She performed “Hard Times” by Ethel Cain. The audience was captivated by her singing.

Music is her life and she enjoys performing and singing. Before performing she was nervous but discovered positivity in that feeling.

“I felt like throwing up,” Suman said. “(But) if you’re nervous it means you care.”