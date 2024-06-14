The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
De Anza highlighted talent with singing, poetry and instrumental playing

Students presented their musical and poetic skills at the first open mic
Ebony Campbell, La Voz Staff | June 14, 2024
Tapasya+Suman%2C+a+music+major%2C+serves+as+her+own+accompanist%2C+playing+the+piano+as+she+sings+%E2%80%9CHard+Times%E2%80%9D+by+Ethel+Cain+at+the+First+Thursday+Open+Mic+in+the+Euphrat+Museum+of+Art+on+June+6.%0A%0A%28cover+photo%29
Marissa Rentschler
Tapasya Suman, a music major, serves as her own accompanist, playing the piano as she sings “Hard Times” by Ethel Cain at the First Thursday Open Mic in the Euphrat Museum of Art on June 6. (cover photo)

On Thursday, June 6 from 5-7 p.m, the Euphrat museum was filled with enthusiasm and appreciation for attending performers.

The open mic was provided by the Four Elements Of Hip Hop club in collaboration with the Euphrat Museum, and was hosted by McTate Stroman II, an award winning poet. The lively audience cheered and clapped for every performer.

Astrid Ahuelie, 19, a biology major closes her eyes as she belts the lyrics to “Change Your Mind” by Tori Kelly at the First Thursday Open Mic in the Euphrat Museum of Art on June 6. (Marissa Rentschler)

There were more than 20 people in the audience, filled with friends and family members of performers. Water and snacks were also provided.

Performers sang, did poetry, and played guitar, piano and other instruments. Each performer was unique and had their own style.

The host was Oscar Cruz, a psychology major and president of the 4 Elements, De Anza’s hip-hop club. Despite being sick, Cruz managed to continue the 15-year tradition of hosting the event for the club.

One of the performers, Astrid Ahuelie, 19, second year student at De Anza and biology major, said she doesn’t usually perform but did that night “to destress.”

Ahuelie sang “Change Your Mind” by Tori Kelly. The passion in her voice was powerful. She was nervous before going onstage but said, “I listened to others.”

Despite the music starting at the wrong time, Ahuelie managed to give a big finish. She kept everyone on their toes while hitting every note with her angelic voice.

Moeka Ishizawa, 22 a second year student at De Anza and an animation major said singing is one of her passions and she performs often.

“Whenever I have a chance I take it,” she said.

Moeka Ishizawa, 22, animation major sings “Paris” by Sabrina Carpenter at the First Thursday Open Mic in the Euphrat Museum of Art on June 6. (Marissa Rentschler)

Singing is a hobby for Ishizawa and she has a very strong voice. She sang “Paris” by Sabrina Carpenter. The audience was visibly shocked when she began singing. Her voice soothed in a contralto.

She admitted she was nervous but relied on her faith and prayed before performing. She also performed breathing exercises and sang in preparation.

Tapasya Suman, 21, music major, sang and played the piano. She performed “Hard Times” by Ethel Cain. The audience was captivated by her singing.

Music is her life and she enjoys performing and singing. Before performing she was nervous but discovered positivity in that feeling.

“I felt like throwing up,” Suman said. “(But) if you’re nervous it means you care.”

About the Contributors
Ebony Campbell
Ebony Campbell, Staff Reporter
My interests in journalism comes from a desire to write, travel and meet new people. I hope to one day write about people’s rights or the fashion industry. My goal for this quarter is to get out of my comfort zone and expand my writing skills.
Marissa Rentschler
Marissa Rentschler, Staff Reporter
Marissa Rentschler is a screenwriter and filmmaker looking to expand her anthropological and existential inquiries into the field of journalism this quarter.

La Voz News

