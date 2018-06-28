De Anza College’s music department is one of 21 programs, voted on by the Instructional Planning and Budget Team, to be reviewed by an administrative Viability Advisory Team.

An increase of the district budget deficit to $17.6 million from $10 million, including an instructional budget reduction to an estimated $4.4 million from $3.3 million, has pushed back the deadline to send the reviews, leaving the community with more questions.

De Anza’s Instructional Planning and Budget Team is tasked with deciding how these cuts will affect the college’s future.