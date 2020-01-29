DA Voices: What new clubs do we need at De Anza?1 min read

Anthony Lucido, Staff Reporter
January 29, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






%28Left%29+Chris+Vo%2C+19%2C+computer+science+major.+%E2%80%9CMusic.+There+is+a+music+group+on+campus%2C+but+it%E2%80%99s+more+volunteering.%E2%80%9D%0A%28Right%29+Basum+Fanh%2C+22%2C+mechanical+engineering+major.%0A%E2%80%9CAn+aerospace+club+would+be+nice.%E2%80%9D
Gallery|4 Photos
(Left) Chris Vo, 19, computer science major. “Music. There is a music group on campus, but it’s more volunteering.” (Right) Basum Fanh, 22, mechanical engineering major. “An aerospace club would be nice.”